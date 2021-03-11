LEWISBURG – The classic romance line is, “We could make beautiful music together.” Two internationally known pianists married to each other prove the line can be true, performing their music together around the world.
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell University will host a virtual presentation of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Front Row National’s Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung, classical pianists, on Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m.
The performance is free, but registration is required.
Born in Bari, Italy, Alessio Bax is “among the most remarkable young pianists now before the public,” according to Gramophone magazine, which praised Montréal pianist Lucille Chung for her “stylish and refined performances.” The couple lives in New York City with their 5-year-old daughter, Mila.
Their streaming Weis Center performance will include Mozart - Concerto in E-flat major for Piano and String Quintet, K. 449 and Bartók - Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion.
“We know that many Weis Center patrons have missed experiencing classical music during the pandemic,” said Kathryn Maguet, executive director of the Weis Center, “and we’re pleased to offer this opportunity to enjoy world-class chamber music in the comfort of your own home.”
Bucknell student Jaden Lee will provide a 5-minute, pre-performance talk on chamber music and how “small group collaboration is probably the ideal musical setting right now, during this pandemic.” He briefly explores the background of Mozart’s pieces and the flexibility and themes of his music.
Patrons are encouraged to tune in 30 minutes before the performance starts, to allow ample time to read the program notes and artist bios, and watch Lee’s discussion. The performance is sponsored, in part, by Nancy and Sam Craig.
“This program, presented by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and featuring married couple Alessio Bax & Lucille Chung, is sure to inspire and thrill,” Maguet said.
Based in New York City, the “Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) is one of eleven constituents of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the largest performing arts complex in the world,” according to the Chamber Music Society website.
