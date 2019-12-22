Christy Mathewson is a baseball legend and baseball Hall of Famer, with ties to our area. “Matty” as he was called, attended Bucknell and is buried at the Lewisburg Cemetery. His wife, Jane Mathewson, a Lewisburg native, is also buried at Lewisburg Cemetery.
On Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Campus Theatre, guests were treated to an encore performance of “Matty, An Afternoon with Christy Mathewson,” actor Eddie Frierson's wonderful portrayal of Christy Mathewson and the life he lived. The event was jointly sponsored by The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and the Union County Veterans Fourth of July Parade.
Two “Doughboys,” Daniel Bower and Ralph Thompson, were standing guard as people entered the Theatre. Matty served in WWI and this was an homage to his service. Four Bucknell baseball players greeted attendees as they entered the lobby. Luke Allain, Jacob Terwilliger, Will Greer, and Alex Markopoulos looked the part in their baseball uniforms.
I spotted Pat and Sam Marolo inside. Pat's recovering from foot surgery and was glad to be on the scene. Terry Burke, president of the Veterans Fourth of July Parade Committee was talking with Linda Ruth Tosetti, granddaughter of the great Babe Ruth. Linda and her husband, Andy Tosetti, have adopted Lewisburg as their “hometown” and visit often. Betty Cook is a driving force for many Lewisburg events, including “Matty” and inviting baseball legends or their families to take part in Lewisburg activities. Betty was talking with Barbara Spaventa and writer Charlie Vascellaro, for whom baseball is a passion.
Joanne McComb, was a special guest. Joanne who attended Bloomsburg University was a member of the Springfield Sallies, part of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League. Joanne has been inducted into Bloomsburg's Sports Hall of Fame. Sarah “Salty” Ferguson, who also played for the AAGPBL, had planned to attend, but was ill. Joanne was chatting with Bill James as other guests waited their turn, including Jessica Dodson, a Bucknell student who loves baseball and its history.
Anne Marie Kramer, Vicky Kramer and Drew Kramer were thrilled to have the opportunity to see the play and to meet Linda Ruth Tosetti.
As people circulated, Ruth Blankenship and Judy Blee played patriotic music heard during WWI.
I said Hi to Gary and Sandy Sojka, Ted and Diane Meixell, Sue Mahon, Larry Lawson, Barbara Schnure, Jody Horn, Matt Farrand, Steve Lindenmuth, Fran Simko, Deedee and Bob Gronlund, Ellen Ruby, LDP head, Mary Welker, and Campus staffers Jacquie Barone and Donna Padilla.
It was a delight to catch up with Jack Fisher, Nate Fisher, Christy Fisher and Steve Fisher. Jack was an integral part of the group that helped make this extraordinary event happen.
After everyone took their seats, the Theatre's Stacy Skalka welcomed the crowd and introduced Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner who thanked everyone for attending the show and introduced Bucknell president John Bravman who spoke about Matty's time at Bucknell and his legacy. And then it was showtime...
Frierson transformed into Christy Mathewson and we were taken on a journey through Matty's life. It is a dazzling journey as we learn about Matty's life as a young boy, a college student, his baseball career, his time in WWI, and how it affected his health and his baseball career, and through his years battling Consumption (tuberculosis). Frierson does it all, with changes of costume and props — many donated by local residents for the show. It is a magical transformation with period music adding to the ambiance. At the end of the show, Frierson received a well-deserved Standing ovation. After he changed, Eddie signed autographs, spoke with guests, and posed for a lot of photos. He was wearing a “Matty” black and orange N.Y. Giants baseball jacket, with Matty's baseball nickname, “The Big Six,” stitched on the back.
A small reception was held after the show at the home of Cook. I was fascinated by the stories I heard. Betty attended many baseball Hall of Fame Inductions, and from what I heard, was the “Belle of the Ball.” She attended with Jane Mathewson and was also invited on her own. Eddie shared stories of how his one-man show came into existence. Linda Ruth Tosetti gave me advice on where to find great online deals for clothes, Graham Showalter asked how next year's parade was shaping up, and everyone told Cook what a treasure she is. Jack Fisher gave a tour of Betty's baseball mementos and photos.
Mayor Wagner read a proclamation that honored Betty, naming her “First Lady of Lewisburg” and presented her with a plaque. Such a well-deserved honor. Congratulations Betty!
What a spectacular afternoon! It was wonderful to be part of it. Thank you to the committee who planned the event which included Cook, Fisher, Spaventa, Meixell and Wagner. Thanks to the Campus Theatre, the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, the Union County Veterans Fourth of July Parade Committee, the volunteers, and Frierson. You scored a home run!
For the record: I received an email from Deb Chalmers, daughter of Ellen and Andrew Machamer, correcting some of the information I included in my column about the Veterans Day program in Mifflinburg. The Machamers were both WWII Navy vets. Andrew, now deceased, and Al Hess were “instrumental in originally getting the memorial placed in Mifflinburg.” Ellen Machamer is 96 and attended the ceremony this year with her daughter, Abby Machamer.
This is my last On the Scene column for 2019 and for the decade (how did that happen?) I want to thank you for being “On the Scene” readers. It has been my pleasure to attend and write about the many wonderful events in our Valley. I wish you a very Merry Christmas, Happy Chanukah, and may 2020 be a year of good health, with friends, family, laughter and love for all.
Until next time…
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at onthescenefsc@gmail.com.