Meadowbrook Christian may have lost a lot of senior talent last year, but don’t let that scare you away from the school’s production of “Annie” this weekend, according to Sarah Smith.
“There is still a lot of talent here — something everyone will realize when they check out this show,” said the senior, who plays the lead role. “I’ve actually heard people say that there won’t be a good turnout this year because of the seniors who graduated — but people will be surprised at what we have prepared.”
Matt Driscoll, a junior who plays Daddy Warbucks, agreed.
“Community support is very critical for this show — not just to help us validate the hard work and effort we’ve put into it, but to keep growing the program going forward,” he said. “Some people may just assuming that Meadowbrook is just some small Christian school, but there is a history here. We can really put on a good show.”
Junior Kalina Spring has savored her opportunity to play the iconic Miss Hannigan — focusing quite a bit of time researching Carol Burnett’s well-known grasp of the role.
“She just really gets completely into it — you can sort of empathize with her, surrounded by ungrateful kids who constantly are trying to torture her,” Spring said. “It would be enough to drive anyone crazy — and she just takes over the scene.”
Putting on a show of this magnitude takes quite a bit of patience and cooperation, she added.
“You have to organize schedules — each person involved has a busy life and there is a lot to pull together where we all have to be completely on the same page by show day,” she said. “This doesn’t just come together overnight.”
Driscoll, who was homeschooled most of his academic career before some time at Lewisburg and now Meadowbrook — and his family has helped hone him into being a confident performer.
“We spent quite a bit of time watching classic musical movies, and it helped me get familiar not only with the show themes, but also study the great actors and how they handled different roles,” he said. “It taught me the power of this all — when I walk into a theater, I feel more alive.”
Smith, who is currently homeschooled but participating in the Meadowbrook drama program, has taken voice lessons for quite some time with Amanda Brosious, the school’s musical director, as well as with the vocal director who helped many of the seniors last year stand out.
“I’ve learned quite a bit about developing my voice and protecting it for the show,” she said. “I also drink quite a bit of tea, which helps, too.”
She added that she has no problem capturing the essence of Annie.
“She is such an optimistic person, and people tell me that I’m also pretty optimistic,” she said. “My goal is to show people that one person can have a huge impact just by being optimistic and friendly. We could all use a little more of that.”
Meadowbrook Christian stages "Annie" at 7 p.m. tonight and Friday and will hold a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. For more information, visit www.mcslions.org or the "Annie the Musical" Facebook page.