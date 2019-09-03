Director of project management named
Jennifer Colna, PMP, has been named Director of Project Management at Evangelical Community Hospital.
In this role, Colna is responsible for planning, executing, and finalizing projects according to deadlines and budget. She also oversees quality control of the many ongoing projects through their lifecycle.
A member of the Evangelical family of employees since 2015, Colna began her career at the hospital in the position of Project Manager 1 and was promoted to Project Manager 2 in 2017. During her years with the department she has successfully led the completion of the record retention and policy manager implementation projects, the completion of the on-campus Center for Orthopaedics renovation project, and received her Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.
Colna holds a master of public administration degree from The Pennsylvania State University. She is trained in Six Sigma-Total Quality Fundamentals and is certified in 5S Concept and as a Kaizen Facilitator.
Omlor tabbed as director of anesthesia at Evangelical
Janice Omlor, DO, has been named as Medical Director of Anesthesia at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Medical Director of Anesthesia ensures quality of service by supervising and coordinating activities directly related to the anesthesia program. This role also works in collaboration with the Evangelical Medical Services Organization (EMSO) and staff and acts as a liaison between the Hospitalist professional staff, the hospital, and the medical community.
Specializing in anesthetics and in the monitoring of patients under anesthesia, Dr. Omlor earned her Doctor of Osteopathy degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her residency at Hershey Medical Center. She is board certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology. Dr. Omlor worked at Mid Penn Anesthesia since 1999 and has been the Medical Director of the Evangelical Ambulatory Surgical Center (EASC) and their anesthesiology program since 2007. In 2015, she became employed by the EMSO.
Dr. Omlor actively served as a medical staff appointee on the Evangelical Board of Directors from 2013 to 2018.
Director appointed to homecare board
Pennsylvania Homecare Association (PHA) outgoing Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hoak announced that Angela Griffith, Director of Capital Home Care (CHC), has been named to the PHA Board of Directors. PHA is a state trade association representing nearly 700 organizations that provide care and support to individuals in their own homes. CHC, a member agency of PHA, is the non-medical, in-home care division of UCP Central PA.
Griffith has been an avid supporter of PHA, routinely traveling from her Lewistown office to the State Capitol for legislative meetings and funding rallies. On Griffith’s appointment to the PHA Board, Hoak said, “We are delighted to welcome Angela to our Board. Her commitment to advocating on behalf of the people we serve, whether it be older Pennsylvanians or individuals with disabilities, are attributes that will be invaluable to our Board of Directors. I have always respected her front-line experience and belief that everybody deserves to be supported in their own home, living as independently as possible.”
Griffith joined CHC as a personal care attendant in 2003 when a close friend asked her to become her full-time caregiver. Following 16 years of having progressively more responsible positions, she was appointed to the role of CHC Director in July 2017. In that capacity, Griffith is responsible for overseeing program operations and staff development, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Prior to joining CHC, Griffith worked as a certified nursing assistant for 7 years in long term care facilities. She has a bachelor’s degree in human service management.