WILLIAMSPORT — Three physicians from UPMC Susquehanna were recently named as Top Physicians Under 40 by the Pennsylvania Medical Society.
Michael Desiderio, DO is a cardiologist with UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport. He has been involved with improving the care of noninvasive patients in his practice and imaging department. Dr. Desiderio goes the extra mile for both patients and colleagues and spends time teaching the medical students, residents, and technologists in his practice. He seeks out research opportunities that have the potential to expand care for his cardiac patients.
Andrea Heller, DO is a family medicine and palliative care physician with UPMC Cole in Coudersport. Fellowship-trained in palliative care, she serves as UPMC Cole’s medical director for home health, hospice, and palliative care. Dr. Heller is active in educating her community regarding end-of-life care and decision making. Her colleagues view her as a compassionate physician who works closely with patients to help them make health care decisions.
Angela Huggler, MD, an OB/GYN with UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport, serves in numerous leadership roles at Williamsport Regional Medical Center and has led successful efforts to expand health services for women in her community. She played an instrumental part in helping her organization establish the use of minimally invasive gynecology and robotic surgery. Dr. Huggler is actively involved in her community and participates in health education seminars.
“As a medical professional, being recognized by your colleagues for your life’s work is a great honor,” said David Lopatofsky, MD, chief medical officer, UPMC Susquehanna. “Congratulations to these providers for their hard work and dedication to their patients, colleagues, and the medical field.”
Winners were nominated by colleagues and ultimately selected by a statewide committee of Pennsylvania Medical Society members. To appear on the list, physicians must practice in Pennsylvania and be under the age of 40 on Dec. 31, 2019.