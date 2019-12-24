Medical newsmakers

Foster named as student of the month
The CSIU’s Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center announced its Student of the Month for September.
Sarah Foster was selected for the September award, and is a 2004 graduate of Warrior Run Area High School.
A resident of Montgomery, she will be graduating from the LPN Center in December.
Sarah is a recipient of the award for achieving excellence in the classroom, showing exceptional nursing care in the clinical setting and exhibiting leadership qualities. Upon completion of the program, she will be eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) to become a licensed practical nurse.