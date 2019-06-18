Medical newsmakers

Tenedios inducted Into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society
George Tenedios, MD, FAAP, DABMA, Medical Director of Anesthesia Services, was recently inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Dr. Tenedios is currently pursuing his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree at Bloomsburg University. Phi Kappa Phi is the largest and most respected academic honor society that is open to students in all disciplines. Induction indicates recognition of superior scholarship and is awarded to students with the highest scholastic standing.
Dr. Tenedios has been associated with Evangelical Community Hospital since 1998 and a member of the Evangelical Medical Services Organization since 2015, when Anesthesiology of Evangelical was established. He received his medical education from Tufts University Medical School, completed an internship, residency, and fellowship at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (pediatrics) and a residency at The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Anesthesiology).
He is certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology, the American Board of Medical Acupuncture, and the American Board of Pediatrics.
School of Medicine graduates 10th MBS class
At a ceremony in May, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine conferred 96 master of biomedical sciences degrees upon students who compose Geisinger Commonwealth’s graduating Class of 2019.
Greetings were offered by Mr. Robert J. Dietz, PE, GCSOM board chair and by Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, Geisinger interim president/CEO. Holly J. Humphrey, MD, served as keynote speaker. Dr. Humphrey is president at Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation and former dean for medical education and Ralph W. Gerard Professor in Medicine at The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.
Area graduates included: Elizabeth Pavis, of Danville, and Alison Varano, of Paxinos
Selinsgrove resident recognized with service award
Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) bestowed its annual end-of-year awards upon deserving students and faculty at a ceremony in May.
Emili Delp, of Selinsgrove, was among six members of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s (GCSOM) MD Class of 2019 recognized with a Service to Community Award for Clinical Years.
Presented to fourth-year GCSOM medical students, this award recognizes students who have contributed most to the regional community during the clinical years of medical school (years three and four).
Geisinger honors winner of global health award
Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine bestowed its annual end-of-year awards upon deserving students and faculty at a ceremony in May. During the event, several GCSOM students were recognized with a Jennifer A. Sidari, MD ‘13 Global Health Educational Award, including Christian Bohan, of Danville.
Milton resident earns his medical degree
Aaron Michael Hiller, of Milton, received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine on May 26. Following commencement, graduates undergo residency training and pursue medical specialties.
Weaver named Director of Health Information Services
Jennifer Weaver, RHIT, CCS, has been named Director of Health Information Services.
In this role, Weaver is responsible for coordinating and providing health information services (HIS) for the Hospital. She develops policies and procedures, implements health information systems, and oversees the HIS staff.
An Evangelical employee for 28 years, Weaver holds an Associate Degree from South Hills Business School and holds certifications as a Registered Health information Technician and Certified Coding Specialist as administered by the American Health Information Management Association.