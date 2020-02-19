BLOOMSBURG — Plan it right, and you and your kids can hit two events this weekend, both offering creativity and one offering cake.
On Saturday, the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host Happy Birthday, George Washington, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an L&K Productions LEGO Stop-Motion Animation Workshop from 1 to 3 p.m.
The museum tries to celebrate some sort of event every Saturday, said Ginny Weibel, Ph.D., director.
“It just so happened that George Washington’s birthday fell on this Saturday, so we decided to celebrate the Father of our Country,” she said.
Stories of Washington grew to mythical proportions, but at the Happy Birthday event, children can learn more about the real man, said Stacy Woodley, business manager at the museum.
“People are going to be drawn in by the birthday cake, but they’re also going to enjoy learning some facts about George Washington’s life,” she said. “We have very creative work-study students (from Bloomsburg University) who are making clever crafts for the kids.”
Happy Birthday, George Washington is free with the price of museum admission ($6.50 for anyone more than 12 months old).
In the LEGO Stop-Motion Animation Workshop, kids can use a series of photos and small movements to bring their toys, LEGO figures, or anything else they can think of to life. Along with building and animating a short movie, they’ll also get to add sounds, music, credits and even their own voices.
“It’s LEGOS. Kids just have a natural love of building with LEGOS,” Weibel said. “With this event we’re combining the engineering challenge with the fact that we’re being artistic with the animation, bringing art and engineering together.”
The films being made can last anywhere from several seconds to more than a minute, depending on what the kids put into them.
“Some are much more intricate and take a lot of time creating it,” Weibel said. “Some have a tendency to go really quickly. It’s really guided by the children.”
“My own children have taken part in the LEGO Animation Workshop, and they enjoyed the chance to tell their stories using the LEGOS.” Woodley said.
Workshop costs is $20 per student, ages 6 and up. Space is limited, so register by calling 570-389-9206 or at www.the-childrens-museum.org.