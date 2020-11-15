Museum holding on to Valley model maker's work

For decades, a small model of the Glen Burn Colliery in Coal Township sat in a basement in a home in Snyder County. It was lost to time, something Richard Reichley put together with the help of his wife and some old photos in hopes of getting a job making Naval models for the government.
But his brother-in-law thought more of the model, complete with rail cars, tracks and numerous buildings. So did Pennsylvania's Historical and Museum Commission, which now has the model for possible future display.
After leaving the military, where he served as a radar-interceptor operator, Reichley wanted to work in a model-building shop in Washington, D.C. Howard Pollman, director of External Affairs for the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, said Reichley worked as a professional model maker on projects for federal agencies, including the Smithsonian, and private contractors in the Washington D.C. area during the 1950s and '60s.
To get the jobs, however, Reichley needed a starting point. That's where the colliery model comes in.
Richley said he had some old images of the Glen Burn Colliery — a coal processing plant that operated for more than 120 years near Shamokin, employing about 1,400 people at one time — and went and got some more before beginning work.
Reichley, a Shamokin native who lives in Kreamer, said it took him 6 to 8 months to build the model in the late 1950s with help from his wife Sandy. He said he took the project on, "primarily because I needed to get a job."
He built the model, which is about 2-feet wide by 2-feet deep out of illustration board, cardboard and balsa wood over the course of several months.
"When I finished, I took it to them and they asked when I could start," Reichley recalled this week. Reichley was later part of a team that created a precise scale model of the famed boat P.T. 109 boat presented as a gift to President John F. Kennedy, who captained the boat during World War II.
Reichley returned to the Susquehanna Valley after a few years in Washington, where he has spent the past few decades living in Snyder County. He retired from Wood-Mode nearly two decades ago.
Over the years, the model sort of found a home in Reichley's basement. "It was all covered over, I never thought about it," he said. "My brother-in-law (Guy Graybill) thought it was a shame to destroy it. He wrote to the state, they sent a few men to look at it.
"I never gave it much thought," Reichley said.
Pollman said the model could be part of a future display.
"The State Museum accepted the model in consideration of featuring it as a component in the coal section of a redesign plan for the museum’s Industry and Transportation gallery," Pollman said. "In total, the Glen Burn Colliery’s mine operated for 134 years and produced over 33 million tons of coal at a cost of 217 worker fatalities and considerable environmental damage. This colliery’s history, production and associated costs are all topics that will likely be addressed in the gallery and make the model a useful interpretive representation."