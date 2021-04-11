LEWISBURG — The music director at First Baptist Church of Lewisburg has been able to use his skills to ensure the congregation has been able to stay connected over the past year.
Brett Hosterman, who specializes in photography and graphic art, has a bachelor’s degree from Susquehanna University’s music education program and a master’s degree in wind conducting from Messiah College. When the church was shut down to in-person service a year ago, connecting the congregation became a priority, he said.
“We’ve really done a great job connecting everybody,” said Hosterman. On a day’s notice, the operation started as a virtual service live-streamed through Facebook from a living room.
First Baptist Church of Lewisburg has since transitioned to using YouTube as a platform. YouTube does not require an account to tune in for services. The congregation can now attend church services while traveling, or when sick. Hosterman naturally assumed the role of virtual worship coordinator.
“I was able to meld a lot of my experience to use this,” said Hosterman. The development of the virtual services allowed Hosterman to acquire some new skills in the process. “The whole idea of broadcasting and video production was new to me.”
A former teacher at the Milton Area School District, Hosterman didn’t expect the virtual setup to be as long-term as it has become.
“We’ve all had our eyes open to thinking about what’s possible. Things will change from this forever, I think,” Hosterman said. “It’s something that wasn’t even thought of. We’ve faced the unknown and we’re really thriving as a church. There are going to be positives that come out of this. I do feel some things have changed for the good. We have to recognize those positive changes and embrace them.”
Overall, feedback on the virtual services has been positive. John Conrad, a deacon on the Discipleship Committee said Hosterman, “more or less saved the church by providing a really good alternative.”
Parishioners quickly saw the need for upgraded audio-visual equipment. The church invested $2,000, which allowed them to stream high-quality services.
The music and hymns for the service are pre-recorded and edited by Hosterman. He also operates the technological side of streaming church services by using a novice broadcast system.
Hosterman finds it important to use his time and talents in order to produce the best-finished service to share with church members. While maintaining social distancing, choir members came to the church one at a time to be recorded in preparation for celebratory services. Hosterman edited the recordings with video manipulation software to join the solo voices together in order to create the effect of a choir.
Hosterman will return to performing live on the organ for services. The church is reopening for in-person services this week. They intend to continue providing virtual streaming to parishioners as well as in-person services and are looking to build a digital worship team within their membership.