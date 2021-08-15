The Daily Item
A new music festival is happening in the region, offering people an opportunity for fellowship and religion.
JMeg Ministries is holding the inaugural Redeemed Music Festival Friday on the grounds of Grace Baptist Church, 5471 Clarkstown Road, Muncy, with the concert beginning at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 for general admissions.
Guests include Newsong, Tasha Layton, the Rev. Dave Jones and Rev. KR Mele, Randy and Jade Fisher, John Messner and Holly Mestach.
The free festival is held outdoors, so attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. In the case of inclement weather, it will be moved.
There will be activities for kids to do, as well as food and craft vendors set up on site. Community and ministry resources focusing on missions, veterans support, drug and alcohol rehab, and other topics such as sexual abuse and human trafficking.
It is a free event but there is a $25 VIP option for premium seating. Grounds open at 4 p.m. for VIP ticket holders will also receive a t-shirt and a surprise item.
For more information, visit jmegministries.com or call 570-246-3235.