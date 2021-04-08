Musical duo to entertain at fire company this weekend

RIVERSIDE – A singing duo who also loves to joke with the audience will make for a lively evening of tunes and teasing.
Red Velvet will perform Saturday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Southside Fire Company, 200 Avenue D.
“We get a good reaction from the crowd, and we get a good turnout,” said Courtney Williams, bartender at the Southside Fire Company. “They play all kinds of different music. Some oldies, soft rock, all different kinds.”
Red Velvet consists of Britney Weaver and Chrissy Randello, whose family owns the Danville Sub Shop.
“We do all cover tunes, everything from Adele to Zeppelin,” Randello said. “It’s a fun show. We play our music, and we’re kind of a comedic duo.”
She said that the more people interact with them, the more jokes they tell, creating an evening of music and laughter.
“They do a variety,” Williams said. “It’s not all the same stuff. They’re just very good.”
“We have fun doing it,” Randello said. “We just have a way of making it fun. We love audience participation.”
Red Velvet will open for Riverside Borough's 150-year celebration on May 8 at the Southside Picnic Grounds, 200 Avenue D, in Riverside.
