DANVILLE — Danville resident John Messner spent more than 20 years as the lead vocalist for Christian rock band, Saline, and shared the stage with well-known contemporary Christian music personas.
Today, his musical journey continues as a local music pastor and songwriter. Messner credits his creative sister and encouraging music teachers for fostering his early passion for music. As a teenager, he began learning to play guitar in music class at school and then taught a few chords to his friend Dan Maurer one day in the hallway at their church.
“Dan thought, since he knew how to play three chords, we should start a band,” Messner said. “I jokingly laughed, thinking his idea was crazy.”
However, Maurer’s persistence convinced Messner, and they later asked their fellow “church buddy” Matt Kann to be the bassist.
“Matt went out and bought a bass guitar,” Messner said, “and the rest is history.”
They began writing and playing their music at their local church — a time when Messner says they probably “sounded terrible and definitely had more heart than skill.”
Encouragement and support from their church family, however, “fanned the flame in us to keep using our band for the Lord,” he said.
They honed their musical ability over the years, and now, looking back on more than 20 years with Saline, they feel blessed. “We’ve had some amazing experiences,” Messner said.
That includes sharing the stage with national recording artists like Lincoln Brewster, Jordan Feliz, Danny Cokey, Holly Starr, Jason Gray, Apologetix and Paige Armstrong.
“It was neat to hang out with many of these artists and hear their stories of being a band on the road and how God was working in them,” Messner said.
Maurer, who served as lead guitarist and vocalist for Saline, said these exposures taught him a valuable lesson. For a long time, he admits, he would get “star-struck” when meeting well-known musicians. But after several experiences, such as Lincoln Brewster breaking a guitar string and needing to borrow Maurer’s for a concert, he learned that these artists were “just trying to make their way in life” and “were no better than the person down the street. Just a lot more people know who they are.”
One of Messner’s favorite memories is when Saline performed on the Christian Artist Talent Search on the national television network, INSP. They were chosen to compete against other musicians in a format similar to “American Idol."
“It was definitely an experience we will never forget,” he said.
Over the more than 20 years they were together as a band, Saline also recorded three full-length albums of original songs, including “Listen," “Less of Me” and “The Tide." During their college years, they also recorded a music video, with the help of some friends, for their song “The Answer." Messner said his girlfriend at the time played the role of his wife on the video and is now his wife.
With all of that success, however, Messner said his favorite moments and memories were when they performed at intimate venues like country churches and youth camp retreats.
“It was in those moments that we got to meet the most amazing people and hear the stories of how God was working in so many different ways,” he said. “We got the chance to pray with people and often share some post-concert refreshments together.”
This past summer, the band members decided to take a break in order to dedicate more time to their families and other callings. But Messner hopes they will be able to come together and perform again in the near future.
After serving as a worship coordinator and musical director at other churches, as well as the music teacher at Columbia County Christian School in Bloomsburg, for the past six years, Messner has served as the music pastor at First Baptist Church in Danville.
“I love the people the most,” he said, adding, “I’ve seen God change hearts, and I have seen God change my heart through working alongside so many different people. Also, I get to continue to do music, which is an obvious passion of mine, and I offer it back to God every week.”
For the past three years, his passion for music has also continued through songwriting alongside friend Nathan King. Years ago, they worked together at a church and bonded over music.
Messner says of King, “He is extremely gifted in crafting lyric phrases and artistic ways of expressing ideas, and I really enjoy putting those musical thoughts and ideas together in a full song.”
One of those songs is “Grace in the Garden."
King, of Forty Fort and formerly of Bloomsburg, said the lyrics came out of a period of time when he was dealing with post-concussion syndrome and was also in residency at Geisinger Medical Center to become a hospice chaplain. He was in his garden and began singing hymns to himself as he worked through the confusion he was dealing with. He also began to think about former parishioners who had dealt with dementia. And he began to realize how much the hymns of the church have always, somehow, remained in the memories of those who couldn’t even remember their name; they were a source of remembrance and comfort.
He went inside and wrote the lyrics. With Messner’s musical abilities, King said, those lyrics were given musical life.
“I think this is one of my favorite songs musically,” Messner said, “because I feel the music matches the lyrics and brings out the fullness of the message in the poem.”
He also connects personally with the song. His grandmother suffered from dementia during her later years, he said, “and this song was a sweet reminder of the power of music in reminding people of the truths found in God’s word.”
While Messner has been able to perform some of their songs at local venues and on YouTube, they haven’t yet recorded any of their songs professionally. They hope to eventually find a way for more people to hear them.
“That song, (Grace in the Garden) I believe one day will be more than just something local. People cry – they connect to the song,” King said.
Another song, which King titled “Praying Yellow," had to do with his work as a hospice chaplain. In one area of the hospital, he said, workers and volunteers must put on yellow gowns before working with people with communicable diseases. While mowing down the plethora of yellow dandelions in his yard one day, King remembers thinking about how these weeds were so persistent in coming back up.
“The song came to me — how yellow was so persistent, and I needed to be persistent in going into those rooms, praying for bright outcomes,” he said. The song is vague enough to also connect with issues such as overcoming depression.
Messner has hopes for an album someday that will include a compilation of songs he has written with other people, and even performed by other people. He loves to see “God’s gifts brought out in people and used for His glory,” he said.
Messner said his musical inspiration comes from real-life experiences, "but all of it is shaped and makes sense in the framework of Jesus Christ. When we sing about sorrow, we can end with hope because we have a God that comforts. When we sing about happiness, we can be reminded that God is the giver of lasting joy. Honestly, most songs I write don’t feel complete unless it somehow reflects the God that created music in the first place.”
Maurer is thankful for Messner’s friendship over the years. Throughout their time together with Saline, they still have remained very close. Looking back, Maurer said Messner has “pushed us all to be better musicians.”
“He believed in us all, had given us the freedom to be ourselves on stage, while also being a great leader.”
Maurer is in his 15th year as an elementary school teacher. His love for music continues, as well, and he shares it in creative ways with his students. Incorporating music into the classroom, he has made learning that much more fun for the kids, picking up his guitar and leading them in songs about concepts like linking verbs, planet life cycles, and earth layers.
Saline’s current drummer is Thaddeus Koneski. Over the years, Saline has also included members Kurt Moucha, Chris Barnes, Michael Hoddy, John Kramer, Eugene Korn, David Heister, Evan Ryder, Bobby Spangler and others.