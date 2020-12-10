Amid the pandemic, many found calm while enjoying outdoor activities, such as fishing and boating, and an area environmental organization is encouraging Valley residents to let those same pursuit inspire them musically.
The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association started a new program, called the “Songs of the Susquehanna” — a creative opportunity to engage people about the river, its benefits and the threats it faces throughout the 11,000-square-mile middle Susquehanna watershed defined by the North and West branches.
Through Jan. 31, the association is encouraging musicians and those with a passion for the outdoors to submit their original songs inspired by the river and its tributaries.
These can be pieces that celebrate the natural waterways’ benefits, beauty, threats facing the river or chronicle special moments spent on the waterways. Musicians whose songs are ultimately selected for the final playlist will be eligible for incentives and prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.
Since it is much harder to get out and enjoy the region’s system of waterways in the winter, and COVID has restricted the ability to offer in-person events and engage/educate those in our watershed about the benefits and threats facing the river, the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association hopes the project will offer the following benefits:
Offer a creative COVID-friendly opportunity to engage, educate and entertain those in the greater watershed about the river and its tributaries.Help musicians who have been impacted by canceled gigs to show off their creativity, promote their skills regionally and get incentives for their efforts.
Develop a “paddling playlist” of songs that can be used at various Riverkeeper events and will be available via fundraising efforts for the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper, including a “2021 Songs of the Susquehanna” album.
Ultimately, the Songs of the Susquehanna project is open to anyone within the middle Susquehanna watershed — regardless of age or experience level.
For more information, expectations and incentives available for musicians who submit pieces that are chosen for the final playlist — or if you would like to help sponsor the project via donations for incentives for the musicians — visit the 2021 Songs of the Susquehanna page of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper’s website (www.middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org/song-project.html)