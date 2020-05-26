The COVID-19 pandemic is stressful for everyone these days. But for expectant and new moms, it has added another level of worry for the little ones they are bringing into this uncertain world.
Amy Weir, a 32-year-old Winfield resident and teacher in the Shikellamy School District, on May 4 gave birth to her son, Leighton, at The Family Place at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Around the middle of May, she reported, “He’s healthy, he’s gaining weight like he’s supposed to. He’s a growing boy!”
She is glad to now hold him in her arms after the unpredictability of ever-changing protocols that surrounded her prenatal care appointments.
“When you’re pregnant, you just worry about everything,” Weir said, adding, “You never knew day-to-day what was going to happen.”
She remains grateful to The Family Place staff for making her feel at home. “They are so caring,” she said.
“They helped me cope with the stress of being scared if there were COVID patients at the hospital,” she added. “They were 100 percent prepared for it.”
Even so, as rules at the hospital changed as coronavirus cases rose, she said, “Toward my third trimester, my husband wasn’t allowed to come to any more appointments, which was hard.”
That means he wasn’t allowed to be there for the ultrasound, or the extra appointments she had to schedule because of a slight blood pressure issue she was dealing with.
“I worried that he wasn’t going to be allowed to be present for the birth of our little one,” she said.
Thankfully, he was able to be there to welcome little Leighton into the world, but they couldn’t introduce him to their three-year-old daughter, Hayden, until they arrived back home from the hospital a day later. No other family members were allowed to visit at the hospital, either.
That particular difficulty has continued, Weir said, as their doctor advised they remained socially distanced from family and friends after returning home.
“It’s been hard not really being able to have people come here to visit,” she said. “You feel isolated and alone.”
That feeling for her has increased when her husband returned to work recently.
“It’s been challenging,” she admitted, “but we’re making due.”
Changes
The pandemic led to changes and challenges for OB/GYN medical staff, as well.
According to Morgan Curtis, PA-C, OB/GYN of Evangelical, “We were reading about this for weeks before it actually came close to us,” she said. By the end of March, “When things started to drastically change … we were starting to prioritize who we think should come into the office.”
The majority of the patients in her clinic come for general health exams, she said, and those were some of the appointments they began postponing. Because of that, she and other coworkers’ schedules became increasingly freed up to help out in other areas of the hospital.
“When everything really hit, when we realized our lives were going to be much different on a day-to-day basis,” she said, “our first kneejerk reaction was, ‘What can we do to help?’”
She eventually began working several times a week with Evangelical’s off-site, drive-through COVID-19 testing site. Staying inside the mobile unit and utilizing a printer through which patient information was relayed, she assisted drive-through patients in the tent outside by approving medical orders for testing, and asked questions and made decisions on testing for those arriving without official orders.
Dr. Alexis Svokos, a general OB/GYN provider at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, said within her department, there has continued to be a “significant volume of patients” to see, so she nor any of her colleagues were furloughed or reassigned. However, some changes have had to be implemented because of the virus.
“It is an area where information is evolving day-to-day,” she said. “The priority of our department was that we were still providing the highest quality care to patients, and not delaying the care they need, while at the same time balancing unnecessary exposures.”
For expectant mothers, prenatal visits and checkups have remained intact. During these appointments, as well as during labor, one visitor is allowed. Svokos said she believes it is the only floor currently allowing any visitors at all.
For gynecological issues, Svokos said there has been “a team approach” in determining how to prioritize which patients to be seen, depending on the severity of need.
“Routine visitations,” she said, “might have to be rescheduled and postponed within acceptable measures. We are still able to see referrals and acute visits.” Some patients, she said, have been able to receive evaluations via telemedicine as they await the possibility of an in-person appointment.
Moving forward
Curtis continues to work some shifts at the mobile testing unit. As employers begin bringing workers back, many are requiring employees be tested first, so this particular job has gotten a little busier following the governor’s announcement to move the Valley counties into the “yellow” phase for opening back up.
As Curtis looks forward to returning to full-time work in the OB/GYN department, she said she has learned some valuable lessons during this time, which she will take with her.
“It’s definitely taught me to be more flexible,” she said. “I was already a flexible person, to begin with, but this has taught me to come out of my shell and hit the ground running, to be willing to learn on the go. To take on roles that wouldn’t traditionally be what you would have done in the past.”
As work at the OB/GYN department picks up, has put those lessons to work as she takes on tasks that she hadn’t needed to in the past. For example, she and another physician assistant, she said, “are completely managing the rescheduling of all of our elective procedures," which were able to start May 18 for asymptomatic patients. Visitor restrictions, however, do remain in place.
Svokos said at Geisinger, “There is a process in place to try to determine what is the best and safest way to reschedule those appointments. Information is coming on a daily basis for all of us to expedite care, while continually maintaining safety as a top priority.”
She encourages patients to not neglect gynecological concerns or regular exams.
“We do not want to delay the care of things that are important and need to be addressed because of this pandemic,” she said.
The one-visitor policy remains in place for obstetric patients, she said, for the safety of mom, babies, and personnel. But she admits, as a provider, she understands the disappointment that comes with such a restriction.
“This is a momentous occasion for our patients,” she said. “It’s a significant and impactful and meaningful time in a woman’s life. It is hard to think of the patients to be able to only have one person present. However, it is in the best interest of everyone.”
As they await news of being able to cut back on these restrictions, Svokos said, “We’re here to support them in any way we can…Even in the midst of all of this, the [obstetrics] team still has the utmost priority of making their care a safe and welcoming experience for the birth of their child.”
Andrea Bertram, operations director of Women’s Health & Cancer Services at Evangelical, said the decision they made to not allow anyone to accompany patients for ultrasound appointments was “the most impactful change” they had to institute.
“This was a difficult decision because we know that as moms prepare for birth, the anxiety and excitement at those visits can run high as they want to have a support person with them.”
“It is our responsibility to try to make the birth experience positive, despite COVID-19,” she said, adding that they “have taken that trust to heart and have worked to make each experience as memorable and reassuring as it can be.”
Looking to the future
Returning to the normal that was experienced prior to the pandemic “would definitely be refreshing,” Svokos admitted. But realistically, she expects more of a “new normal” ahead.
“Potentially, all of our lives could change for an indeterminate amount of time,” she said. “What I’m pleased to see is the flexibility and fluidity of everyone I work with, trying to adapt to the evolving circumstances to the best of our ability.”
Curtis said she is looking forward to at least a little more predictability in her schedule.
“I didn’t realize how predictable our life was before this,” she said. “We’ve adjusted, and this is sort of like our new normal.”
Weir and her family are also learning to adjust to their new little one.
Weir said The Family Place as called her several times to check-in and make sure everything was going well, if she’s comfortable and if she needs anything.
She admits that the constantly changing news and opinions and fears surrounding the pandemic do cause stress.
“There’s always that little bit of anxiety,” she said. Her husband has been going to the grocery store only once a week, and even then is extremely cautious, using hand sanitizer, and spraying down the grocery items before putting them away.
Being a mom, and especially a new mom, she admits, “can definitely be stressful, and the pandemic has made it 100 times more stressful.”
She regularly feels the added weight on her to be the protector and caregiver of her little ones.
While visits with family and friends remain limited through technology like Facetime, she hopes for better days ahead and simply does what she can in the meantime.
“I try not to worry too much,” she said. “There’s a lot you can’t control in life.”