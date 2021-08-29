Pastor Greg Molter now has a new flock at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Riverside. His work with the church began in July, while he does double duty ministering at St. Paul Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Danville. “I am a big shepherd and I have small flocks,” said Molter, who works part-time with each church.
When Molter officially took to the pulpit for the first time, Rev. Bethany P. Wood stopped over before the service and prayed with the new pastor. She had no reservations about Molter’s first day on the job, since the congregation already knew him well. “They anticipated that it was going to be a great start,” said Wood, who was the interim pastor before Molter took over. Molter added, “I felt good and was happy to be there. I saw a lot of familiar faces and got a couple of chuckles out of them. It was like seeing old friends, but I was a little nervous. You don’t know if they have the tar and feathers out back.”
Molter infuses humor in all he does from the pulpit to bedside in a hospital. “If you can’t laugh at situations you encounter, then you will cry. So, I can’t do anything with tears in my eyes, so I look for the humor in life,” said the lighthearted pastor.
Prior to his post as pastor at St. Peter’s, Molter had worked extensively with church members.“I have known most of the congregation because at St. Paul’s we shared events and we became a community that way,” he said.
Wood is currently the assisting elder for the Lewisburg district of the United Methodist Church, and she has faith in Molter’s abilities to lead. “That boy is not a slacker!” she said.
His current resume proves it. In addition to leading two congregations, Molter’s additional jobs include performing as Montour County planning and human services director and as the county’s zoning officer. He is also Derry Township supervisor and sits on the board of Agape Love from Above for Our Community, a faith-based organization that helps during disasters.
Molter believes his combined workload is a benefit to all the people he assists. “If the county or state can’t help someone, then maybe the church can help them.” For example, St. Peter’s food pantry and clothing shed is open to the community.
Molter’s discipline has been a lifelong habit. After graduating from Danville High School in 1974, he joined the United States Air Force from 1975 to 1997. He retired as a master sergeant. “I built bombs, missiles and rockets. Then I retired and I came back to my home and got involved with church. I enjoyed being a part of worship and wanted to do more.” That led him to attend Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington DC, where he graduated in July 2019.
When Molter is not serving his churches or community, he is kept busy with his family. Married to wife Kelly now for four years, they have four children, 14 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. “ Never a dull moment,” he said.
When Sunday, the day of rest comes, Molter relaxes little. “Our service at St. Peter’s is at 9:45 and I welcome people and then go about the service. Then around 10:45, I wrap it up and go over to St. Paul’s and start there at 11 a.m.” He added that he tries to keep services to about 45 minutes to one hour. “I figure if I talk longer than that, I might put someone to sleep,” he said with a laugh.
Wood said of Molter’s ministries, “You really have to have a heart for it — taking on two churches. He is a good fit for these two churches.”