The Rev. Terry Brosius moved much more than his family — wife Caren and children Grace and Scott — to the Richfield area recently to take over ministries at Richfield and Mount Zion United Methodist churches.
“I lugged about 80 boxes of books from one church to the next — I have about 6,000 books,” he said.
Brosius started his ministry on Wednesday, with the first services this morning at 9 a.m. (Mount Zion) and 10:15 a.m. (Richfield). He will share Scripture and a sermon live from his Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.
“With my spiritual gifts of pastoring, faith and leadership, I’ve been involved in churches in Port Royal and Matamoras and helped them grow,” he said. “I’m an extrovert. I don’t sit still very well. I love people and I love inviting people to attend church.”
The first Sunday after moving to the area, he and his family enjoyed a walk and stopped in to visit one of the church’s members “who really needed a visit from someone from the church,” he said. “Visitation is one of the gifts I have, as well.”
Brosius grew up in Halifax, and his family served in the Bloomsburg area before moving to Port Royal in 2014. His wife, Caren, works for M&T Bank. Grace is entering her senior year at Bloomsburg University. Scott recently graduated from Juniata High School and will be attending Penn State Harrisburg in the fall.
Brosius admits that running a church during a pandemic can be a challenge, but he is focused on keeping his congregation safe.
“I am staying on top of the elements and we are isolating any chances of catching something,” he said. “We take time to explain the concept of masks and social distancing and do what we can to make sure things are clean.”
For more information, visit the Richfield UMC Facebook page.