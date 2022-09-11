NORTHUMBERLAND — The Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Route 11, Northumberland, welcomed a new senior pastor and his family earlier today.
Pastor Preston Atkinson and his family have moved to the Susquehanna Valley from Fort Hood Community (Military Culture) in Fort Hood, Texas, where he served for 17 years. His first time to preach as pastor of SBC will be at the 9:15 a.m. service today. He will preach in the following weeks and months, as well.
Pastor Atkinson and his wife, Karna, have been married for 25 years and have six children: Elijah, Lillian, Owen, Ruby, Brenna and Phoebe Hope, as well as Lena, a young adult they consider an unofficially adopted member of their family. They also consider themselves privileged to share “space and grace” with Karna’s mother, Linda Larson.
The Atkinsons found their way from Texas to Central Pennsylvania after Pastor Atkinson applied for the position at Sunbury Bible Church. A six-month process of interviews and visits resulted in a unanimous nomination from the congregation.
Pastor Atkinson served as a social worker for eight years, but was always drawn to the ministry, starting as a youth minister in a Baptist Church in Western Tennessee when he was 19. In 2005, he was ordained at Cornerstone Community Church in Jackson, Tennessee, and was sent to serve as pastor in Texas.
“It really is just about people,” Pastor Atkinson said. “I have a heart for serving people. That’s really my passion.”
The family arrived in Northumberland in August and is getting to know the church family, said Debbie Hays, who has attended SBC with her husband for 47 years and has served as its administrative assistant for the past 29 years.
“I feel this man is a very caring and loving man. A man that takes his time with you and desires to get to know you,” she said. “His family is very important to him, and he will fit in well at our church. Pastor Preston’s love for God’s Word is very evident and he is truly a man of God.”
Hays feels blessed to have Pastor Atkinson lead their church and sees a bright future for it.
“My hope is that everyone that enters our church doors will feel welcome and will feel God’s love that is shown by both him and our associate pastor,” she said.
Pastor Atkinson and Karna Atkinson have served together in ministry for many years and enjoy exercising hospitality and helping others know their purpose and come to a saving knowledge of Jesus. Commenting on his calling to be a minister, Pastor Atkinson said he followed his father-in-law’s advice: Stay out of ministry as long as you can, until you realize you can do no other.
Realizing it was what he was called to do, he has found joy in being a minister for the past 31 years.
“If you can help inspire people and create a better quality of life for them,” he said, “then it’s worth the effort.”
