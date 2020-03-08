RICHFIELD — A Richfield church has learned the significance of patience and many other lessons over the last three years following a devastating fire that destroyed their facility.
For 1,163 days the church body of Niemonds Independent Church was without its own building, meeting in the auditorium of the local high school for worship, and teaching Sunday school in its hallways.
On March 15, the newly built facility along Route 35 will be open to those who desire to worship at 10 a.m. Sunday school will begin at 9 a.m.
A dedication service will take place 10 a.m. Sunday, March 22. An appreciation service for those who contributed in various ways to the church body over the last three years, including fire crews, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22. An open house for the general public will be held 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
Unique perspective
Pastor Ron Berrus had a unique perspective of the loss that destroyed the building in the bitter cold early morning hours of January 7, 2017. Berrus came to the church in November 2017 to fill the pulpit for the church that had not only lost a building but was in need of a shepherd.
Berrus, who has served in churches over the years where there was hardship before his arrival, said the shell of the burnt facility was still standing when he arrived in Richfield. The congregation had been meeting at East Juniata High School for several months. Wednesday night Bible studies were held at neighboring church Bunkertown Church of the Brethren who offered its space. And the church office was confined to a room inside the Guardian Angel Bookstore in Richfield. Youth group met in homes on a rotating schedule.
Berrus said he and his wife Val knew there were three goals going into this situation: shepherding, teaching and leading.
Hurting congregation
The building was only a second thought. This was a congregation that was hurting, and the first step was encouraging them in their faith.
“What we observed early on was a hunger for the Word. And there was a commitment from the leadership to see unity restored,” Berrus said. The church had had a series of guest speakers for months before Berrus was granted the senior pastor position.
The building committee was established a year after Berrus arrived and was led by Charlie Diem, a member of the church who had 20-plus years of experience overseeing construction projects.
The new building is 15,500 square feet and has a sanctuary, fellowship hall, a “safe zone” layout in which doors are locked to the hallway for safety. A system has been established for parents to pick up their children after services. There are three offices: one for Berrus, another for the church secretary and a vacant office for the future possibility of an associate pastor.
Community rallies
Eighteen churches from surrounding counties donated funds to the construction of the facility while local businesses gave discounts for materials, etc.
The project was done by Lehman Construction from the Lancaster County area. Diem said a Lehman representative recently told him they have never seen so much community help/donations to a church building project like this one in Richfield.
Berrus said he had been a part of building projects in past ministries. As pastor on the committee, Berrus said his role was to listen, ask essential questions, and make sure there was communication with the congregation that was clear along the way. He said it was important that everyone was aware of the challenges, limitations and priorities of the process.
While there have been minor setbacks and delays in the facility construction, Berrus said it has been counted all joy.
He said the body of believers has embraced the concepts of patience, perseverance, gratitude and “utter dependence on God and seeing His good hand on all of it.”
Children, youth ministries
Berrus said the new facility will be used as a setting to continue to spread the gospel and noted the significance of the growing children and youth ministries that will now have a space to meet each week.
Diem, who has been at the property almost daily since February 2019 when digging began, said he is most excited to see reactions from the children.
“I just can’t wait to see the smiles on the children’s faces,” he said.
Berrus said the best takeaway he has heard in regards to this experience came from a youth in the church. Eighteen-year-old Steven Watts was a freshman in high school when the fire occurred.
The young man shared with his peers and Berrus that he was in no hurry to see the building constructed.
“I think the fire has been a good thing for our church,” Watts said, “It helped us understand what a church is and isn’t.”
For more information on the church, visit www.niemonds.org.