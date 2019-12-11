The flagship Nissan Maxima is an attractive and stylish sedan that connects a lot of dots in the family sedan segment. Many consumers will also like its brisk V6 power, comfortable cabin and exterior refinements that add a sporty look and feel.
Pros:
Attractive cabin
Fuel efficient
Handles well
Cons:
Cargo room
Firm ride
Clunky navigation controls
In its eighth generation since 2015, the folks at Nissan have poured over the 2019 model adding more safety gear in lower trims, exterior tweaks front and rear, rear door alert and driver attention monitors in all trim levels.
Nissan Design America in La Jolla, CA, created the new look that includes a redesigned front grille with a V-motion that carries through the hood and rearward with side panels connecting redesigned taillights and rear fascia. The look is capped with quad-tipped chrome exhaust and available 19-inch alloys.
Maxima is available in five trim levels with an MSRP of $33,950 for the base S. Prices climb several thousand for the SV, SL and SR through the Platinum at $41,440.
Our Platinum trim tester was decked out with the newly available and opulent Rakuda Tan (dark pumpkin) semi-aniline leather seats with quilted inserts. Added to the standard zero gravity, sport bolstered front seats, they make for a form-fitting experience especially on long trips.
Navigation is standard on all but the base trim. A good thing. But like many cars equipped with voice recognition, the Maxima has difficulty interpreting voice commands. We found it best to manually enter destinations.
We liked driving the Maxima with its big V6 producing 300 horsepower mated to a continuously variable transmission. While some reviewers panned the CVT, our experience was a pleasant one utilizing the mid-size sedan’s D-step shift logic.
Its computer software combines vehicle speed and pedal pressure to determine gear ratios needed to deliver smooth and constant acceleration. Pretty cool.
Our independent testing of the zero-to-60-mile-per-hour run clocked a 6.3 second time, quicker than most competitors.
Contact Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
We found the front-wheel-drive Maxima delivers a compliant ride with available sport-tuned suspension, damper tuning and a larger front stabilizer bar. There was little body roll in power runs. Steering was precise and braking firm.
The Maxima is loaded with safety technology to protect its occupants and itself in a wide range of circumstances.
Trunk space is cramped compared with rivals however rear seatbacks fold flat for larger item storage.
Interior refinements are generally posh with soft materials used throughout. A touch screen display is useful and we liked the redundancy of buttons and knobs to manually adjust if desired.
While domestic sedan production is being slashed due to slumping sales and America’s love affair with trucks and SUVs, Nissan is well-positioned to capture market share with Maxima and Altima models.
GM’s list of doomed sedans includes the Chevy Cruze, plug-in Volt, and Impala, Cadillac CT6 and XTS and Buick LaCrosse. Ford has cut all models save the Mustang and Focus.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.