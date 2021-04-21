NORTHUMBERLAND — It is no secret that 2020 was a year like no other. Business were faced with great difficulty. Many are changing the way to conduct business for 2021.
However, the North Shore Railroad Company’s business model is not changing. Their model has remained constant – a state of consistent growth.
In 2020, North Shore Railroad’s motto was: “Keeping 2020 Vision on Employees, Customers, Partners, and Communities.” This philosophy is nothing new to North Shore. In fact, it aligns with their mission statement. Since 1984, the railroad has stuck with this mission, and its successful track record is evidence that the approach works.
Being the most customer-focused and safest transportation system possible is something the company adheres to said North Shore’s Business and Development Manager, Joe Kantz.
“A community is only as good as the people who live there. The community we serve is large and we are honored to do our part to not only provide service to companies who provide family-sustaining jobs, but also roll up our sleeves and help make this a better place to raise a family. Together, with our elected officials, community volunteers, faith communities, civic organizations, and everyday citizens, we will continue to make Central PA the best place to live, work and play.”
The North Shore uses every opportunity, including its social media platform, to educate the public on railroad safety, Kantz said. They team up with Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit agency, in spreading the word, teaching and reminding the public, that railroads are private property and being on railroad tracks or bridges is illegal (trespassing) and dangerous (about every three hours someone is hit by a train).
Train time
North Shore’s transportation schedules are created and maintained in alignment with the safety of their employees and their customers’ needs.
Example: You won’t often be bothered by North Shore’s horns in the middle of the night, but they will run in the middle of the night if a customer needs an emergency rail move, Kantz said.
The Central PA rail customers do not require service at night, Kantz said.
Running crews 24/7 would be more disruptive to North Shore’s customers and their operations. Further, crews have better visibility in the daytime, for safer operations.
North Shore also wants to afford their crews time outside of work – time to volunteer, coach their kid’s sports teams, go fishing, and spend time with their families.
Another aspect of their mission is to conduct business with the highest degree of integrity and professionalism and provide quality regional rail freight service to customers in Central Pennsylvania.
Beyond the scheduling, North Shore has grown their customer base, with a deep-rooted reputation of providing competitive, affordable rates to their customers, to help bring new business to Central PA, and give customers a competitive advantage.
These are not the only reasons North Shore is able to grow and bring new business to Central PA. In the rail industry, they are known for their quality service, integrity, and professionalism. This is evidenced by the company bringing 15 new businesses to Central PA in the past five years.
In 2020, North Shore directly served 95 customers. This does not include the companies who received product from transloading (rail to truck) operations.
North Shore’s customers are located in 11 Central Pennsylvania counties and employ 25,000 people.
The company recognizes their business success should be credited to their 80 employees, Kantz said.
In their 37 year history, they never laid off an employee. When the pandemic hit, North Shore still did not lay off a single employee, and they did not cut back on their employee benefits. They continued to pay for 100 percent of health, dental, and vision insurance for their employees (and families); 401K match; profit sharing; Thanksgiving gift cards; Christmas bonuses; and since they were not able to host a company picnic, each employee was given a monetary gift in lieu of a get-together.
Community involvement
Central Pennsylvlania is fortunate to have a lot of businesses who are active with the community. North Shore is one of them.
Some of the events that North Shore takes part in are: the Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive (last year collecting over $3,000 in cash donations and 1100 toys), last year’s Veteran’s parade at the Susquehanna Valley Mall, the Sunbury YMCA coat drive (collecting nearly 75 coats and a box of hats and gloves last year), Union County’s 4th of July Veterans Parade, WNEP’s Trail of Treats, and many more.
North Shore is also active with Chambers of Commerce and other industrial and economic development groups. On average, they donate $12,000 to local Chambers of Commerce, Economic/Industrial Development groups, and other non-profit organizations. Additional hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated to passenger rides over the years as well - benefitting various nonprofit organizations.
North Shore says they believe in this region and puts their money where their heart is.
Further, North Shore prides itself in not just spending money in the U.S., but also with a focus on supporting businesses in Pennsylvania. In 2020, North Shore spent $7,500,000.00, within PA, on goods and services.
Something most people don’t usually think about is how railroads are helping take congestion off of the roadways by keeping heavy loads off the public roads, to minimize highway maintenance. As a freight transportation provider, North Shore has been the premier mover of high and wide loads that are moving into central PA. In fact, in the past five years, NSHR has delivered nearly 100 high and wide loads like transformers and other large and very heavy components.
Other than the added impact on highway maintenance, these oversize loads often create road traffic inconveniences, cause local detours, and can slow down daily commutes.