So maybe you missed the first episode, or maybe the premise didn't seem interesting when you saw the commercial, but sometimes the shows we least expect become the talk of every office, entertainment website and magazine.
So if you don't know about the mole, the hatch or the Red Wedding, now's your chance to dive into some of the most talked-about shows of all time.
'Game of Thrones'
Besides Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, epic fantasy series of any popularity rarely make it to a screen of any size. But HBO put a lot of faith, and a lot of cash into an adaptation of George R. R. Martin's heavily political, character-driven and many-paged series, "A Song of Ice and Fire."
With an extraordinary cast and a wealth of source material, HBO created one of the most-watched series of all time. Over the course of seven wonderful seasons and one that was pretty OK, "Game of Thrones" chronicles the political strife of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.
While there is a good amount of graphic sexuality, violence and language, the show is shot beautifully from head to toe, creating a true escape into another world. And, more importantly, the dragons are pretty cool.
App: HBO
'24'
Taking a hard transition from dark fantasy to gritty realism, "24" follows the U.S. anti-terrorist operative, Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) as he attempts to thwart evil in a post-9/11 world.
Besides its great characters and star-studded cast, the show's unique format is what truly drives the series. Each season takes place over 24 episodes in the span of a 24-hour day in the life of Jack Bauer. This real-time pacing creates a heart-pumping thriller that captured audiences over the course of 9 seasons.
App: Hulu
'Lost'
I won't lie. 'Lost' and I have a love/hate relationship after two full viewings of the 6-season series. Upon first viewing I became obsessed.
I dove into the online theories, the pre-social-media boom fan sites and yes, even fan fiction. And while many found the last season to be disappointing, as a whole the series is fulfilling.
But I digress.
The show follows the events after a horrific commercial airline crash that leaves the survivors trapped on a deserted island. The series unfolds into a mind-bending rollercoaster of intrigue, metaphysical philosophy and of course, "Which Character Are You Most Like" quizzes.
All that said, the show features one of the best-written characters in the history of television and film and one of the best anti-heroes of all time.
App: Hulu