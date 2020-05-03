The attack on Pearl Harbor forced the Army Air Corps to execute a plan to create an air force of at least two million men and 88,000 planes. The training command had the function of training pilots, bombardiers, navigators, gunners, mechanics and ground technicians, and the basic military training of all its personnel.
Our civilian-operated primary flight school at Jackson, Mississippi, went into high gear immediately after Dec. 7, 1941. Each flight instructor was assigned six cadets. Our group of six was shocked to learn that our instructor had washed out all six of his students in the class that preceded us. Three survived in our group of six, probably because the war began and saved us.
Christmas Day rolled around rather quickly. Cadets were still doing guard duty at night, with two hours on and four hours off. After all these years, I somehow kept that order which read:
Christmas Day, December 25, 1941
Post #1 — Main entrance to barracks area
Post #2 — Back of hangers and gasoline tanks
Post #3 — Front of hangars and gasoline pit
Officer of the Day — Aviation Cadet Lt. Diblin
I hasten to explain the “Aviation Cadet Lt. Diblin” notation. The upper class, when moving on to basic flying school, could recommend to the commandant of cadets two lower-class members as cadet officers when moving to the upper cadet class. The amazing aspect of my being recommended by the upper class was due to the fact that I was always in trouble with the upper guys, and constantly hazed. Most of it was my fault because I couldn’t stop laughing during the hazing.
The upper class would invent discrepancies in my uniform, and always order me to sing all of the verses of the Air Corps song, which I never learned completely. They saddled me with demerits, and I walked many tours with a rifle. Apparently, because I took it all good-naturedly, they decided to reward me. I thought it was a miracle.
We were down to three cadets from the original six with our flight instructor when he began instruction in aerobatics. On the first flight, the instructor ordered me to wait on the flight line and be ready because he didn’t want to shut the engine down when returning from a flight. The cadet who preceded me had greatly loosened the seat belt. When I quickly got into the cockpit, the instructor barely gave me time to clasp the belt and ordered me to taxi out and take off. During the taxi takeoff and climb, I never had a chance to tighten the belt because that kept me so busy.
Suddenly, at altitude the instructor said, “I have it,” and rolled the plane to an inverted flight position. The belt was so loose, so I had to grab hold of the sides of the cockpit. Observing that the instructor angrily ordered me to let go or he would wash me out as too tense for aerobatics! I said to myself, let go Joe, you have a parachute if you fall out. So I released my hold and as a result hung well out of the cockpit.
At that, the flight instructor yelled in fright and rolled the aircraft upright. He dressed me down, but I noticed he was more startled than angry. Nevertheless, we received our instruction in aerobatics, and I loved it! Apparently, he was satisfied because he ordered me to solo while he instructed the next cadet in his first aerobatics. However, he ordered me to follow him up to 6,000 feet and imitate every aerobatic maneuver he performed with the other cadet. All went well until he did a half-roll inverted flight. He had not instructed me in the maneuver, but somehow I guessed how to do it.
Later, he commented that my aerobatics were passing, but gave a rare compliment on the half-roll. I told him that not knowing the maneuver, I guessed how to do it. I reminded him that it was the maneuver during which I almost fell from the cockpit, and he never instructed me on it because of the incident. He walked off shaking his head.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.