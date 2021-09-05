My journey to becoming a Muslim has been a long one. My father was Jewish and my mother was Catholic. I was raised Jewish, but when my parents divorced, mother enrolled my brother and me in the Catholic Church and its school.
As a child, I remember going to Confession, disclosing my sins to the priest, beginning with, “Oh my God, I am heartily sorry ...”
As a Muslim, I’ve learned that seeking repentance — tawbah — and forgiveness — istaghfaar — in Islam is different from the faith traditions of my childhood.
The Muslim has a direct “pipeline” to God. There’s no intercessor, human or otherwise, between the Muslim and his Lord. The Muslim may directly ask his Lord for forgiveness any time: day or night. He may ask during his obligatory prayers, (the salah which he prays five times each day), during non-obligatory prayers which he prays at any time he wishes, or he may speak to his Lord while simply walking down the street.
Since there is no intercessor in the Islamic tradition to keep the Muslim on his toes, so to speak, with his process of seeking forgiveness and repentance, there are a few considerations.
The Muslim seeking forgiveness before His Lord must be sincere in his repentance and must regret his sin. If one looks up the word “sincere” in the dictionary, definitions are given such as genuine, real, earnest, free of deceit, etc. For “regret,” we find definitions such as remorse, to think of with a sense of loss, etc. These definitions are important to understand the following.
If a Muslim is to have sincerity and regret for a sin he’s committed, we can assume he looks at what he’s done wrong with a genuine remorse and that he thinks of the sin with a sense of loss. What qualifies as a sense of loss? Loss of honor before God? Before family, employer, society, self?
Or does the realization and knowledge that he is approaching God, asking Him for forgiveness for this sin, and that if God does forgive him, he will be abandoning this sin? You know, sometimes we like our sins, and mourn, grieve their loss!
Willingness to abandon the sin, give it up entirely, is necessary for forgiveness. It’s part of the sincere earnestness. Can we really approach God and ask Him to forgive a sin that we are not willing to give up? The willingness must include sincerity and firmness in abandoning the sin.
Finally, the Muslim must be as sincere and firm as possible in resolving to give up the sin in the future. He must repent while he “can,” in other words, while he’s still alive. After his death, it’s too late because repentance is for the living.
It is our duty, Muslim and non-Muslim, to constantly improve ourselves the best we can throughout our lives. When we fall short, exactly because we are imperfect human beings, we return again and again to seek our Lord. We repent and ask for God’s forgiveness, letting Him know we are sincerely and “heartily sorry.” Then we try again, content in the knowledge of His Mercy.
S. E. Jihad Levine (Sr. Safiyyah) is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a project that assists Muslim girls and women who are either incarcerated or on parole.