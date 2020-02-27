DANVILLE — Learning about maple syrup could be twice the fun this year.
The Montour Area Recreation Commission is holding two maple sugaring open house days this year.
“The maple sugaring activities at the Montour Preserve are a great family event. It’s always a positive thing to see families enjoying the outdoors together,” said Ken Mertz, which is a reason why an additional opportunity came about.
The first event takes place at 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Montour Preserve. Saturday’s program will include a pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. and outdoor demonstrations at the sugar shack and sugar bush from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Breakfast will feature pancakes, sausage, fresh fruit, hot coffee, cocoa, juice and maple syrup. Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 3-12 and free for children under age 3. Tickets must be purchased in advance; tickets will not be available at the door. Tickets are available for either the 9-9:45 a.m. seating or the 10-10:45 a.m. seating. Purchase tickets online or in-person from any MARC staff.
Jon Beam, assistant director at MARC said the afternoon activities this Saturday “will include folklore and history of maple sugaring, identifying and tapping a maple tree, spile-making and, of course, boiling the sap to make syrup.”
The second event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. March 14 at the same location.
“The second open house will be similar to those of past years with an indoor talk and film as well as outdoor demonstrations,” Beam said, “The indoor talks will begin at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Outdoor demonstrations at the Sugar Shack will begin at noon and conclude at 4 p.m. Maple products will be available for sale only on Mach 14.”
The events on both days are for all ages, Mertz said.
“People seeing this for the first time are amazed. It is difficult for them to believe that drilling a small hole into what appears to be a lifeless tree can produce from 1 to 3 gallons of a clear, water-like liquid in days at a time. I have to admit, it is hard to believe,” Mertz said.
Mertz said visitors will get a chance to help tap a tree and maybe even drill a hole.
Beam said the weather has to be just right to get syrup.
“The cycle of warm days and freezing nights causes pressure changes within maple trees causing the sap to flow. As maple trees warm, positive pressure develops within the tree pushing sap in all directions. As the tree cools, the pressure drops, pulling water into the tree to replace what was lost during the day and stopping sap flow. So, warm, sunny days and cool clear nights are perfect for sap flow this time of year.”
Teachers can schedule a field trip by contacting Jon Beam at JBeam@MontourRec.com or by calling 570-772-4021. The sugaring open house programs are free and open to the public.