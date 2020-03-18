MIFFLINBURG – Musicians love hearing each other perform. Unfortunately, because they all tend to work on weekends, they don’t have many chances to catch each other’s acts … open mic nights can change that.
The Rusty Rail Brewing Company offers an Open Mic Night on Mondays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. While recent statewide mandates on nonessential businesses have put a halt to it, the people in charge plan on bringing the event back as soon as they are able.
“It’s not going to go away,” said Scott Bachman, organizer of Open Mic Night. “We weren’t sure about cancelling (before the mandate). We’re going to go with the mandate, obviously. It’s just the right thing to do.”
Open Mic Night started three years ago at the Rusty Rail and did better than Bachman had hoped.
“It’s been beyond all expectation,” he said. “It’s been such a cool thing, the support from the local musicians and the local people.”
Both Bachman and Bryan Noaker, member of the house band at the Rusty Rail, noted how much fun it’s been to hear fellow musicians perform.
“As musicians, we don’t often get an opportunity to play with each other or go see each other play,” Noaker said. “(Open Mic) actually turns into a social time. Plus, you can get different configurations of people that you wouldn’t normally hear together.”
“Musicians get together and talk and hang out with each other,” Bachman said. “We like to think of it as the best reason to go out on a Monday night.”
The house band provides accompaniment for performers who would like back-up music. Other members of the band are Tim Latshaw and Sean Madden.
Audiences can’t help but pick up on the vibe of camaraderie and fun the open mic performers experience on stage.
“You never know what’s going to come through the door,” Noaker said. “Some people come out just to see what we have in our bag of tricks.”
Past performances have included a man with a Japanese drum, a young girl who wowed the audience with an a Capella song, and anything “from Gypsy jazz to barbershop quartets, country, rock ‘n’ roll, and everything in between,” Bachman said.
It can also be a starting point for young performers.
“When school is not in session, we have a lot of younger people come out,” Noaker said. “It’s a great showcase for a younger person because it’s safe. It’s a welcoming event.”
“It’s been a good, positive vibe,” Bachman said. “I tell people, ‘Come in, relax, have a good time, forget all your troubles.’ Too bad we have to pull the plug on it, but we have to be safe. You have to take any situation, you know, and make the best of it.”