The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a longstanding critical need for expanding high-speed broadband internet in the Valley.
Two organizations — DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy), an economic development council located in Danville, and the SEDA-Council of Governments, a community and economic development agency located outside Lewisburg—made strides in the last year toward establishing better coverage for the internet.
“This has been a conversation in central Pennsylvania that we’ve had for years,” said Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of DRIVE. “The pandemic kicked it into high gear because suddenly you have thousands of people no longer working in office buildings. They’re in their homes and expected to do their work. Students have been working from home as well.”
DRIVE was created by Columbia and Montour Counties in 2015. In 2020, spurred by the availability of CARES Act funding for broadband development, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties became members of DRIVE. The 5 counties together provided $3.2 million dollars of CARES Act funds to build out a fixed base wireless network to reach the underserved and unserved areas in the region. Northumberland County used $1 million, Columbia County used $800,000, Union and Snyder counties used $600,000 each and Montour County used $200,000. The pilot program in Montour County already established allowed for the ability to add on to what was already done, said Wakeman.
When the network goes live, there will be 21 total sites across the five counties that will have microwave dishes, radios and antennas to propagate broadband wirelessly. The sites include county-owned towers with 911 gear, three silos on private property, a handful of new poles and towers on both public and private property, said Wakeman.
The target completion date is slated for the spring. ConxxNE, of Jessup, designed the network and is installing the new equipment, said Wakeman.
The pandemic has caused a supply chain issue and the FCC has yet to approve the frequencies sought by DRIVe, delaying implementation. The radios and switches have shown up but brackets that hold the equipment are delayed, said Wakeman.
“It will be a significant impact for the region in terms of people having service that is broadband,” she said. “That doesn’t mean every person in every county will have the service, but it will be an improvement for underserved regions.”
The network will feature non-line-of-sight technology employing the Citizen Band Radio Service frequency in addition to traditional line-of-sight (LOS) equipment. Operating in the 3.5-3.7 GHz range, CBRS allows the signal to penetrate leaves and other obstacles that would be an impediment for the LOS technology. The result is a better coverage area that reaches more potential customers.
Once the network is fully operational, Wakeman said approximately 50 percent more of underserved areas will have service. Some areas—the southern portion of Northumberland County for example—will not have improvements from DRIVE due to additional costs and other entities targeting the area.
“The impetus from this came out of a bad thing (the pandemic), but this is a long term solution that will serve people for years and years,” said Wakeman.
SEDA-COG grants
SEDA-Council of Governments will be putting out requests for proposals from interested internet service providers. They hope to see those come back by the end of March, according to Mike Fisher, SEDA-COG assistant executive director.
The major thrust toward broadband was pre-COVID as a way to allow for businesses to be competitive and serve residential developments, said Fisher.
“We were able to identify a decent number of businesses ranging from very small to very large plants that employ hundreds of people that need this higher speed of internet,” said Fisher.
“As we were waiting for applications to be approved, COVID hit. There’s a need now of people working remotely and kids being displaced from the school room. This will obviously serve those folks as well.”
The plan had to shift, he said.
“Who knew the pandemic was coming?” said Fisher. “It’s here and obviously there will be a dual benefit now. Not only with economic development but we;kk be able to serve those folks working and school kids needing connection.”
In December, Northumberland County, in cooperation with SEDA-COG, was awarded a $1 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) to assist in expanding access to broadband internet for residents of the county. The funds will be used to establish a competitive procurement process to incentivize providers to establish reliable service at affordable rates.
In November, SEDA-COG’s four-county broadband project earned the highest POWER grant award in 12 states by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), along with securing or partnering on two other POWER grants.
The ARC recently awarded SEDA-COG’s broadband effort a $2.5 million grant for internet expansion to underserved areas in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Union counties. This project will reach over 1,500 households, including over 20 businesses. Union County served as the main applicant.
The grant will supplement $4 million of SEDA-COG’s revolving loan funds. The selected internet service provider will match these funds with $1.5 million of private investment funds.
SEDA-COG will provide funding through reimbursable grants and low-interest loans to incentivize an internet service provider to expand internet service into unserved and underserved rural regions of the four counties where traditional buildout is otherwise economically infeasible.
SEDA-COG also is part of a statewide broadband initiative in a separate grant and is a partner in a workforce grant.
SEDA-COG was awarded a $108,125 ARC POWER grant to expand internet service in the Snow Shoe Township area in Centre County. SEDA-COG will match the ARC POWER grant with the same amount, offering a $210,000 grant to incentivize internet service providers to provide high-speed internet in the area. Most recently in January, a $600,000 grant made possible by legislative support in the state House and Senate bolsters the Snow Shoe Township project.
The grant is part of a statewide $1.2 million ARC broadband grant award to the seven Local Development Districts (LDDs) that serve 52 of Pennsylvania’s counties.
The LDDs are organizations through which member counties share information, address common concerns, and develop regional responses to critical issues. SEDA-COG is one of the seven LDDs and serves 11 central Pennsylvania counties.
Additionally, SEDA-COG is a partner in a $1,018,500 recovery-to-work POWER grant awarded to the Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corporation (CPWDC) and Geisinger.
SEDA-COG also used $1,272,728 in County Relief Block Grant funds toward broadband initiatives in Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Northumberland, and Snyder counties.