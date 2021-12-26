Three dozen Valley residents took part in the National Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 18, tallying 64 species to Allen Schweinsberg, compiler of the local Seven Mountains Audubon chapter.
According to the annual report provided by Schweinsberg, the “weather was unpleasantly damp. Visibility was poor. Birds were silhouettes. We had fewer participants than usual, and folks who were out spent fewer hours than they might have otherwise. Nevertheless, our intrepid birders still tallied 64 species, matching last year’s total that was accomplished under much better circumstances.”
Schweinsberg said organizers achieved two new records. Hermit Thrush and Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, came in at seven individuals each: Both an all-time high. The group also tallied 247 American Robins, the second-highest number ever.
Not surprisingly, Schweinsberg said, there were lows. The 27 Red-tailed Hawk were the smallest number tallied in 48 years.
A comparison with 2020 shows that the state added Wood Duck, Ring-necked Pheasant, Wild Turkey, Peregrine Falcon, Killdeer, Red-headed Woodpecker, Swamp Sparrow, and Common Grackle. Conversely, birds that were found last year, but not this year, were Tundra Swan, Hooded Merganser, Black Vulture, Turkey Vulture, Purple Finch, Common Redpoll, Pine Siskin, and Evening Grosbeak.
Since the Seven Mountains Audubon first started managing these counts in 1974, the record number is 81, set in 1984. The group has sighted 64 in each of the past two years, Schweinsberg said.
The 36 observers in 2021 included Kay Cramer, Francesca Ferguson, Betsy Fickes, Roy Fontaine, Kerry Givens, Geoff Goodenow, Bob Gutheinz, David Hafer, Sabrina Kirby, Robert Hazard, Jill Largent, Jim & Diane Lengle, Bill Malone, Alice Marquart, Barbara Martin, Jack McCann, Larry McGraw, Michael McGuire, Mike Molesevich, Dianne Muchant, John & Judy Peeler, Bob Reyda, Steve Stanko, Thom Rippon, Allen & Joanne Schweinsberg, Deb Slade, Ellen Snyder, Emily Southerton, Joe Southerton, Logan Stenger, Lynn Tanner, Bill Tyler and Don Ulrich.