My first squirrel and my first rabbit sit side by side in my basement — mounted reminders of the rich history of hunting I shared with my dad when he was still alive.
Both are more than three decades old — the squirrel shot while we lived in New Jersey when I was in third grade, the rabbit from our upper Northumberland County family farm two years later.
The squirrel still looks like it did the day I fired up my modified youth .410, missing only the acorn that once was wedged in its mouth. Thirty-year-old acorns don’t hold up as well as quality 30-year-old squirrel mounts, apparently.
The rabbit, however, is in rough shape. Its ears fell off a number of years ago. Its poofy cotton tail dropped a short time later. It’s like those chocolate bunnies you get on Easter which seem to lose their ears and tails before everything else.
Both mounts were stored together in the same conditions for decades — the only difference was who worked on them.
The rabbit was preserved by a Lycoming County taxidermist that is no longer in business — and that was back when licensing was conducted through the game commission and required a stringent testing program including a written exam, judged mounts and additional testing measures.
Today, according to Vince Spellane, president of the state’s taxidermist association, all you need to become a licensed taxidermist is $100 and a little postal service patience.
“You make a request to the Department of Agriculture. The license fee is $100. Once the fee is received, they send you a license,” he said. “There is no longer any testing that takes place.”
In other words, even though I’m not competent enough to glue my own rabbit’s ears and tail back on, for $100, I could still be a licensed taxidermist.
So how do you know that the professional you’re entrusting your cherished trophy — and hard-earned cash — to is legitimate? Randy Osman, of Brush Valley Taxidermy near Sunbury, and Joe Harris, of Harris Taxidermy in Danville, offer the following tips:
• Ask friends who are happy with their mounts who they used. Word-of-mouth is one of the most efficient screening processes.
• Check out websites — many local taxidermists have photo galleries and testimonials available online.
• Visit the potential taxidermist in person. Talk with them, ask questions, check out the animals they have on display. According to Harris, your gut feeling about someone can be a valuable deciding factor.
• Don’t be afraid to ask for a reference list.
• When looking at a taxidermist’s works, pay close attention to the details — how life-like are the smallest of details, are there cracks or other blemishes on the older pieces?
• Check with the PA Taxidermist Association at www.pataxidermist.org