Three months ago, 89 divisive Facebook comments debated a statement from a trapping story about Jolene Connelly that she is both an animal lover, and an active trapper.
As with any viral social media dispute, the discussion quickly became a poisonous, polar back-and-forth slugfest on one thread pulled from the greater tapestry of the story:
How could anyone who “loved” animals turn around and trap them — especially while turning a “profit” — as marginal as it actually is.
As in any fiery debate, people responded to the story fueled on emotion, which triggered equally emotional responses in a spiraling snowball effect.
Ultimately, the see-sawing tirade vilified Connelly despite the fact (via numerous scientific studies via agencies beyond just the Pennsylvania Game Commission) that her actions as a trapper help control a population that otherwise would grow beyond its needs and eventually suffer greatly via increased levels of disease and starvation.
Pretty much every hunting-based statistic over the past decade has illustrated the declining numbers of hunters in the state. That decline highlights the need for those still engaged in the activity to not only band together to protect the traditions and benefits of the activity — but also to engage a new generation of potential hunters and welcome a more diverse demographic to help pass down the heritage.
Which is why recent in-fighting and equally vile Facebook comments over a new female-only hunter-trapper education class at next weekend’s Harrisburg outdoor expo are just plain ridiculous.
The game commission posted a flyer on Jan. 15 via the agency Facebook page for a hunter-education course geared towards females — girls and women ages 12 and up were encouraged to register for a session taught by a team of female instructors.
This course isn’t being offered in place of a regular one open to both genders — it is happening in addition to the regular hunter-trapper education course offered Feb. 8 at the show.
The post quickly drew 300 comments, and while a number were neutral responses asking for more information and others were people supporting the new opportunity to draw in additional hunters, there were way too many snarky “jokes” and venom-filled jabs that this was some sort of discrimination against men/boys.
Just a few of the comments:
“Good to know the GC is discriminating now.”
“Are we going to start having female-only hunting seasons now, too?”
“When is the all-male course?”
Who cares if the commission offers an additional class that is female-centric? If it helps restock the shelf of responsible, eager hunters who will become the next wave of conservationists and advocates for the activity, the move is a no-brainer.
Hopefully, the game commission focuses more on the response via registration vs. the response of obtuse Facebook commenters. The 50 slots available in the all-female course filled within two days — the 50 open slots for the regular hunter-trapper course a week later at the same show has secured only seven-of-50 participants as of Friday.
Statistically, throughout the state all of last year, only 19 percent of all hunter-trapper classes filled to capacity — again, the all-female program maxed out in two days.
The whole thing — combined with the online debate over Jolene Connelly’s interest in trapping — illustrates that as a society, we are way too quick to judge, driven by fear and anger over any sort of change. It is almost as if too many people spark debate just for the fun of it — jumping into polar opposite silos that serve to divide instead of coming to a common understanding.
All I know for sure is that my 13-year-old daughter took a hunter-trapper course at the Kreamer Sportsman Club in the fall. She enjoyed the course, but her favorite part was the one female instructor who inspired via sharing her passion for the outdoors, hunting and trapping.
That instructor was Jolene Connelly.
Jolene will be one of the female instructors involved with the all-female course on Saturday — despite the barrage of hate mail she received via social media and even regular “snail” mail since the trapping story was published in October.
I can’t think of a better role model for a room full of young women who will help make up the next generation of Pennsylvania’s hunters.
Email comments to jzaktansky@dailyitem.com