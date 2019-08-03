An uninterrupted bullet from a .22 rifle can travel as far as 1.5 miles before it lands.
“And a .22 is one of the smallest calibered hunting rifles,” added Pennsylvania Game Commission Information and Education Supervisor Bill Williams.
This is just one of many unique facts that first-time hunters glean from hunter-trapper education courses throughout the state — information that helps illustrate the importance of proper firearms safety and hunting ethics that form the backbone of the mandatory training.
“We strive to teach young people — typically 11, 12 and 13 years old — to respect and be safe around firearms and how to be good stewards of the environment,” said Jon Beam, a 27-year veteran volunteer instructor for the course. “Safety — regardless of age — is the No. 1 issue when it comes to hunting. The whole idea is to keep them and other hunters safe while instilling values about making morally sound decisions while hunting.”
According to Williams, the course has created a notable impact over the past 50 years since it was developed in 1969.
“Back in the 1950s and 60s, there were hundreds of hunting-related shooting incidents each year. Last year, there were 21,” he said. “Those incidents can range from someone being barely grazed by a pellet up to fatalities. Unfortunately, there was one hunting-related fatality in the state last year. Our goal is get that number to zero and keep it there.”
The course has evolved over the past five decades, with a goal of standardizing it so that no matter which location it is offered, the course remains the same and also connects with programs outside of Pennsylvania.
“The timeline for the course has stayed about the same, but now students have some sections to review on their own before the in-person course,” said Beam. “In place of that, more time can be devoted to safe handling of firearms, some of the game laws that apply to hunting and improving the ethical component of being a good hunter.”
The course in 2019 definitely has come a long way since its 1969 predecessor, Williams agreed.
“When I took the course in the 1970s, instructors had a flip chart and a couple of mounts. It was still very important, but also very dry,” he said. “Now, the course is much more modern. We have a lively powerpoint presentation with a number of videos that are used to drive home certain points along with some live demonstrations. It is a good product we put out there.”
Students must be no younger than 11 years old to take the course. Young people can obtain their first hunting licenses at the age of 12. However, the course is mandatory for any first-time hunter who has yet to purchase a hunting license, so adults are also required to take the course.
“There seems to be an increasing number of women taking the course,” said Beam. “Plus, we have parents and grandparents who already took the course, but when they bring their kids or grandkids and know they’ll be hanging out all day, they take the course again. It’s a good refresher for anyone who plans to be out hunting.”
The response to the course has been largely positive, according to Williams.
“We send out surveys and, overall, we’ve received a lot of kind words that help us know the course is working and relevant,” he said. “When we do get negative comments, it usually involves complaints that the course no longer has a field component where the students handle live firearms. It is just not something we can do — it is up to parents and other caretakers to help handle the practical parts of physically shooting the gun.”
The course is held at hundreds of venues throughout the state each year, with instructors typically operating as volunteers who have a vested interest in teaching the next generation the importance, safety and ethics of hunting.
“I have a great respect for wildlife and the environment. Hunting is a management technique that helps keep populations in check and preserves conservation of our most important resources,” said Beam, who teaches a variety of outdoors topics at the Montour Preserve throughout the year. “I want to do my part to make sure that the next generation takes care of those resources humanely and ethically while staying safe. I also love working with kids, and this is a great opportunity to connect.”
The state mandates that the in-person training is no less than six hours in length, and a lot of information is packed into those six hours heading up to a test that each participant must pass before being allowed to get his/her first license.
“It all really boils down to being safe and making smart decisions,” said Williams. “If nothing else, hopefully participants remember the SMART acronym to firearms safety: Safe direction (keep your firearm pointed in a safe direction at all times), Make sure (positively identify your target), Always check (know what’s beyond your target before shooting), Respect firearms (treat all firearms as if they are loaded) and Trigger caution (don’t touch the trigger until you’re ready to shoot).”
A full schedule of hunter safety courses throughout the state can be found at the game commission’s website (www.pgc.pa.gov). This is also where participants register for the course closest to them.