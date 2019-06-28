As a child, Alexis Weber traveled with her family each summer to camp at state parks — one of her favorite was R.B. Winter in Union County.
“I remember my dad waking me up early to go on hikes with Mary Ann (Haladay-Bierly, the park’s now-retired education specialist),” Weber said. “I especially enjoyed when it was just us, because I could ask more questions.”
Decades have passed, but Weber’s curiosity about the outdoors remains, and she uses that to her advantage as the new environmental education specialist at R.B. Winter.
“I knew from a child this was what I wanted to do with my life. I didn’t want to be stuck behind a desk,” said Weber.
She completed her bachelor’s degree at Mansfield University in enviromental biology, with a minor in geology and served an internship at Cherry Springs State Park for two years.
She has been busy taking many trainings and certification classes since graduation to continue her education.
During her employment at the park, which runs for nine months from March through November, she is planning familiar events such as the Old Fashioned Fourth of July, being held July 6 at the park, to new activities like a water use and conservation event set for July 13.
This event is an effort by the Girl Scouts of Pennsylvania to get girls into the state parks and will be held statewide July 13-14. Every state park is doing an event for the girls but it is also open to the public.
“All Girl Scout troops are encouraged to register before coming so the council can have a count of participation,” said Weber, “Also the first 10 individual girls that register at our park will receive a free badge.”
As Weber settles in to her new role, she is excited about the vast educational opportunities she can offer the public.
“Hands-on learning is my favorite method to use in teaching,” said Weber.
She plans to set up classes for homeschoolers, which Bierly did in the past, and many other classes for the public. Her favorite classes to teach are outside and hands-on like wilderness survival trainings which involve matchless fire starting, backpacking, campfire cooking and more.
R.B. Winter State Park is located at 17215 Buffalo Road in Mifflinburg and is open from dawn to dusk year-round.