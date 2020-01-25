For 15-year-old Julianna Jordan, of Middleburg, hunting offers a valuable opportunity to connect with family and friends.
“I enjoy hunting because it’s been passed down through my family,” she said. “I enjoy the thrill and getting more funny or amazing memories with my brothers, my dad and my brothers’ friends!”
Hunting isn’t just for guys, she added.
“I could probably out shoot a few of those guys in our gang,” she laughed.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has seen a steady increase in female hunters in recent years — so much so that the organization recently created its first all-female hunter-safety course to be taught Saturday at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg.
The program was open for potential female hunters aged 12 and up, and will be taught entirely by female instructors, including Jolene Connelly, of Selinsgrove.
Impressive response
“I was contacted by my game warden Amanda Isett because she knows that I’m an instructor in Snyder County,” Connelly said, adding that the response has been incredible. “The course was capped at 50 students and it filled up within two days.”
Meanwhile, a general hunter-trapper education course slated for Feb. 8 open to anyone aged 12 and up has only seven registrants so far for 50 openings.
Meagan Thorpe, hunter education administrator with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, has overseen the all-female course offering.
“Throughout the last 10-20 years, females across the nation have steadily shown an increased interest when it comes to becoming hunters and trappers,” she said. “In Pennsylvania last year, more than a quarter of those who passed a Hunter-Trapper Education course were female.”
Thorpe saw an opportunity to tie the program to the extremely popular Great American Outdoor Show — one of the world’s largest outdoor shows with hundreds of thousands of people expected to check out the numerous vendors, exhibits and presentations at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex from Saturday through Feb. 9.
“We know women from all over the state attend this show, so we thought it would be a good opportunity to gauge interest from a wide array of ages, backgrounds and hometowns to see if additional courses would be well-received.”
Replenishing the ranks
The game commission has been looking for creative ways to draw new people to the activity of hunting, and sees the all-female course as the start of something special.
“The idea to host female-only courses and even adult-only courses has been something we’ve wanted to try,” Thorpe said. “Due to the support and positive responses we’ve received, we are looking to host additional all-female courses in the future across the state.”
Thorpe added that she received an email from a father who registered his daughter for the course, relaying that “no other females in my household hunt, so that’s why I asked about the female course. I think she would get more out of it with all female instructors.”
Considering how quickly the course filled up — and that only 19 percent of regular hunter ed courses reached maximum capacity last year — it is likely only a matter of time until those opportunities are available more locally, which excites Dan Corbin, of Sunbury.
“If this works to encourage a new hunter I’m all for it,” he said. “I can’t fault them for trying something new.”
The value of hunting is something Buffy Long, of New Berlin, hopes is passed along to each of her four daughters.
“It’s important to teach young kids — especially girls — that they can provide for their families,” she said. “And learning about gun safety is important for everyone.”
Plus, Jordan added, girls don’t want to miss out.
“It’s too much fun for it just to be for guys,” she said. “It gives you a chance to escape and have some time to yourself.”
For more information on hunter-trapper education, visit www.pgc.state.pa.us