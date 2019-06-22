Editor's note: This is one of a three-part dive into Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Check out the introductory column by John Zaktansky and how the game commission plans to combat CWD in Juniata and southern Snyder counties.
According to Dr. Ryan Maddox, of the Centers for Disease Control, there are three main reasons we should be concerned about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in terms of being a threat to humans.
“There is history of a prion disease already crossing species from animals to humans in terms of bovine spongiform encephalitis (Mad Cow Disease) to the variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD),” he said. “CWD is different than mad cow, and there are no current cases on record where a human has contracted CWD, but there is still concern based on the history.”
Another reason for concern, he added, was the increasing spread of CWD.
“The concentrations of deer and elk throughout the country is expanding and we have seen an influx of new cases of CWD in different regions,” he said. “There is an increasing proximity of humans and the deer population.”
Thirdly, he referenced a currently unpublished scientific study by Canadian researcher Stefanie Czub in which macaque monkeys contracted CWD after consuming meat from infected deer.
“Macaques are primates with genetic makeup similar to humans, which makes this study and others like it very interesting,” Maddox said. “There was another study done around the same time by the Institute of Health in which the disease did not transfer. It would be interesting to see the original study in more detail and how it was conducted.”
Some of that discrepancy may have to do with an ever-evolving series of new strains of CWD, according to Debbie Yobs, president of the CJD Foundation.
“I’m not a scientist, but I do sit in tons of prion-based lectures and there is quite a lot of discussion about new strains of CWD popping up in different places and that could be why they find one thing in one study, and something else entirely in another,” she said. “There has been talk of brain matter collected from an infected deer in Texas and that from a deer in other areas, like Colorado, being different and that shows that this disease is evolving in different strains. How long until a strain develops that is more easily transferable to humans?”
Yet another concern about CWD and its potential health effect is how it transfers so much easier than Mad Cow Disease.
“CWD transfers fairly easily from deer to deer,” said Maddox. “We didn’t see that with Mad Cow, which seemed to be connected to the food the cattle were eating. CWD seems to be much more easy to spread via bodily fluids and environmental factors.”
The final concerning factor about CWD, as with other prion diseases, is dormancy.
“Variant CJD has been known to lie dormant for decades in humans,” Yobs said. “What if CWD follows a similar pattern?”
According to Nick Pinizzotto, president of National Deer Alliance, deer could carry CWD up to two years without showing symptoms, which is why he advocates testing of deer harvested during hunting. However, he urged caution in worrying too much about deer-human CWD crossover.
“CWD has been on the landscape for decades, and considering the number of hunters across the country, there has likely been thousands of people who have inadvertently consumed meat from a deer that had CWD,” he said. “And yet, there is no reported case of CWD in humans.”