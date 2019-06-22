Editor's note: This is one of a three-part dive into Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Check out the introductory column by John Zaktansky and some concerns a CDC prion expert has about CWD and potential human impact.
With CWD knocking on the Valley’s doorway, state game commission CWD communications specialist Courtney Colley said that it is time to switch gears from passive management to active.
“Passive management is what we’ve been doing. It involves surveillance, monitoring, collecting hunter and roadkill samples and waiting. Obviously, that isn’t working,” she said. “We need to do what we can to eliminate CWD before it proliferates the landscape. That isn’t always accepted well by the public, but it is shown to work in other parts of the country.”
The game commission has begun studying the deer herd throughout the region, including via infared cameras along fields at night.
Once data is collected on how big the local herd has become, extra DMA permits will be allocated for the local DMA area, and an extensive herd reduction will likely take place.
“We will be increasing hunter harvest opportunities throughout the upcoming deer seasons as part of that active management. This is where our hunters come into play in helping the situation,” said Colley. “It will mean that the hunting won’t be as good for a couple of years, but we have to look at the long run versus short run. We want a healthy deer population 50 years from now.”
According to Nick Pinizzotto, president of the National Deer Alliance, consistent herd reduction is the one tool that he’s seen work in terms of slowing down the prevalence of CWD.
“Illinois has seen a lot of success because they are keeping deer herds thin. Hunters are taking more deer, and where needed, professionals are brought in to augment that reduction,” he said. “It doesn’t sit well with hunters to hear that — no one wants to bring in the USDA (United State Department of Agriculture) sharpshooters, but the other option is to sit there and do nothing, and that doesn’t work as we’ve seen in other parts of the country.”
According to Colley, Illinois and Wisconsin are used as the benchmarks in CWD deer management. Both had CWD first discovered in the same year (2002). The following year, both implemented programs that increased hunter harvest and supplemented that harvest with “targeted removals.” Wisconsin implemented an especially intense “target removal” program in one of their CWD areas.
“That didn’t go over well with the public, and there was a lot of pushback. Funding was cut and the deer management program was all but disbanded,” said Colley. “As the herd ballooned in numbers, the CWD prevalence level increased dramatically.”
She went on to add that in large areas of Wisconsin, there is a 25 to 30 percent prevalence of CWD in wild deer, “In fact, one study suggests there is a 50 percent prevalence of CWD in adult bucks. That means if you harvest a buck in some areas of Wisconsin, there is a 50-50 chance it has CWD.”
Meanwhile, Illinois continued its hunter harvested and targeted removal program with a specific population goal in mind. Hunters go in first, and sharpshooters are only brought in if hunters don’t reach the population goal.
“In the past 15 years, the CWD prevalence in its deer herds is around two percent,” said Colley. “In my mind, that is a good success story. Illinois and Wisconsin have very similar landscapes and are right across from each other. The only difference was the management they were doing.”
The game commission will announce numbers of additional DMA permits in the near future once herd population studies conclude, and there may be additional opportunity for deer harvest beyond the regularly planned seasons, according to Colley.
“Over the next year, we will be proposing some options to increase hunter opportunity as we work together to keep this disease in check,” she said. “We want to collect public input, we want to create a team effort that makes a real impact. It can’t be the game commission fighting this alone.”
Pinizzotto agreed.
“We don’t have some big breakthrough — it’s not like we’re just weeks away from a cure. What I tell people is that we have to get used to this being a forever disease,” he said.
“The ultimate message is to keep hunting. Enjoy the activity you love. Hunters have been the answer to many wildlife issues in our country, and I think hunters are the answer to this situation, too.”