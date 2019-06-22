In confronting the newest — and perhaps scariest — threat to the state’s deer herd and hunting in general, the game commission has seemingly borrowed a page from Smokey the Bear’s playbook.
Only we can prevent Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
“This is something we need help with,” said Courtney Colley, Pennsylvania Game Commission CWD communications specialist. “This is the responsibility of everyone. Each person can play a part to address the disease — something we collectively have to work on.”
The most recent confirmed case of CWD in the wild deer population was recently found in Juniata County’s Greenwood Township, leading to a 2,000-square mile extension of the state’s Deer Management Area (DMA), including everything south of Route 522 in Snyder County.
CWD is a prion disease, one caused by misfolded proteins similar to Mad Cow Disease in bovine and Cruetzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) in humans. It attacks the brain of any deer, elk or other cervid, causing mental and physical deterioration and eventually death. There is no known cure, and the disease has slangily been referred to as “Zombie Deer Disease,” due to its zombie-like effect on the deer’s demeanor before death.
While there are no known cases of CWD transferring to humans, there is concern it could, as Mad Cow Disease did in a variant phase of CJD that has since killed 220.
There are more questions than answers when it comes to CWD’s potential impact on the region, on hunting state-wide and even potential human crossover. In an effort to clear up some of the mysteries, I contacted four experts nationally to break down CWD.
Two stories came out of these interviews. Click here to read about several reasons one CDC prion expert urges caution from a human health standpoint and here to find out how the game commission plans to address the newly added DMA created after the Juniata County positive sample.
What is your take on the situation? Take a moment to take an online survey at https://forms.gle/RfGczYc33cXp7sBp7 or send me a message at jzaktansky@dailyitem.com. We will be sharing the responses soon.