His written taxidermist test and five judged mounts complete, Randy Osman received a box containing the final portion of his state-certified licensing exam.
In it were 20 duck eyes.
“I had to match each of the eyes to the appropriate duck species,” said the Sunbury outdoorsman. “Fortunately, I am a duck hunter.”
The licensing process to be a certified Pennsylvania taxidermist has become much easier in the 20 years since Osman’s experience, but that hasn’t changed the industry’s attention to the finest details in bringing dead animals back to life.
“Taxidermy has come a very long way, with an increasing number of products to make each mount much more lifelike,” said Joe Harris, a 30-year taxidermy veteran from Danville. “Just the glass eyes alone have evolved quite a bit over the past 15 years. If you compare the artificial options now to the real deal, it is just incredible.”
Longstanding legacy
Pennsylvania has one of the largest state taxidermy associations in the country, and has for many years, according to Vince Spellane, president of the commonwealth’s affiliation.
“We literally have some of the best taxidermists in the world,” he said. “They continue to fare well in national, international and world-level competitions. It is no coincidence that there are an abundance of taxidermists in Pennsylvania considering that hunting and fishing have become one of the state’s largest revenue generators.”
Behind the state associations longstanding success is the willingness of those involved to continue perfecting their craft, Spellane added.
“The industry continues to advance thanks to associations such as ours sharing knowledge and updates on the biggest changes and advancements,” he said. “For example, one of the biggest changes within the past year is the use of static fibers — those originally used in model railroading to produce foliage — to enhance taxidermy habitat and for re-creating velvet on antlers.”
Despite practicing taxidermy longer than many of the speakers at various seminars he attends, Harris still enjoys going as a way to learn new techniques and continually improve his efficiency and final product.
“You might have been doing something the same way for 25 years, for example, on your turkey mounts, but then you go watch some guy who specializes in turkeys and maybe you pick up one tip that helps make you better,” he said. “We may not need more taxidermists in the state, but we can all benefit from better taxidermy. Taxidermists are good at helping each other. Anyone is welcome to give me a call and ask advice, and I’d gladly share some tips and tricks.”
Humble beginnings
Osman’s interest in taxidermy began more as a curiosity than full-time work venture.
“I had a lot of mounted stuff in my house at the time. My buddy and I were trappers, and we had some of the tools needed for skinning and fleshing, so we started working on our own things,” he said. “We enjoyed it and decided to learn as much as we could in the hopes that we could eventually earn some money for hunting trips.”
Two decades later, Osman’s Brush Valley Taxidermy handles hundreds of mounts a year and he has hired his son as a second full-time employee.
“It is something I love to do. I always enjoyed working with animals and hunted and trapped my whole life,” he said. “There is something very cool about bringing an animal back to life — in a way. We re-create its pose, its look and some of the habitat so people can appreciate the beauty of the animal and its surroundings.”
The one downfall, he admitted, is that the business’ busiest time is during the hunting season.
“Now, I do most of my hunting during the archery season,” he said.
Osman takes pride in the attention to detail that goes into each piece.
“We spend a lot of time researching and making sure those details are correct, because they can make a huge difference in the final product. We’ve gone to places like Cats of the World (sanctuary in Penns Creek) and take pictures to capture those details,” he said. “For example, a lot of people don’t realize that the inside of a deer’s ear is pink, not white.”
Harris got into taxidermy at a young age, inspired by his father and brother who did it as a hobby. He attended the Pennsylvania Institute of Taxidermy, focusing on the process of restoring the animals as a form of artwork, and now employs several full-time taxidermists.
“Anyone can wrap a deer hide around a form and call it a deer mount,” he said. “It takes quite a bit of learning and development to get good at this.”
Quality takes time, money
The biggest complaints from hunters when it comes to taxidermy involves the wait time and the cost — elements both Harris and Osman strive to minimize where they can without sacrificing quality.
However, each mount requires quite a bit of attention from the moment the animal is brought to the studio, Harris admitted.
“When someone brings a deer in to be mounted, we have to take care of the cape first thing at the studio, which includes fleshing it down, salting it and getting it dried,” he said. “That can take a month to a month and a half.”
Next, both Harris and Osman send out their deer capes to tanneries.
“You can try to cut corners here, and some do with a dry rub and skip the tanning, but dry powder doesn’t really tan them — it doesn’t chemically change the skin and that can lead to cracks and other issues later,” said Harris.
According to Osman, the tanning process takes time, and he doesn’t get the cape back usually for three to six months.
There are numerous deer forms, Osman said, adding that he goes through 110 pages of just deer form shoulder mount options that he will later incorporate with the fully tanned capes.
“Once you get everything attached and tucked in properly and looking good, it needs to dry, which is usually a two to three-week process,” he said. “Then, you finally get to the epoxy and paint work and fine-tune all the detail elements.”
Both Osman and Harris tell customers, on average, to expect a mount to take about a year, and the final cost factors in the amount of labor, but also all the components.
“You can pay $8 for a pair of eyes, or you can pay $28 — yes there is a difference in price, but there is also a noticeable difference in quality,” said Harris.
Osman charges, on average, $575 for a deer shoulder mount, and while some may balk at the price, “I have about $300 in cost for the form and products needed for the mount, and that doesn’t factor in many of the other elements and the amount of in-shop labor that goes into each piece,” he said. “Yes, there may be people who can do it cheaper, but many times, you get what you pay for — and when you have a trophy mount, you want it to last.”
Osman also encourages those who use him to bring their mounts back in for any special cleaning needs or tweaks.
“It helps me to see how they are holding up over time. Maybe I’ll see an issue, and then I’ll look back to what type of glue I was using then and make changes so I am always trying to improve,” he said. “I want my customers to be happy with their mounts for the long haul.”
Certain types of mounts also require an additional level of attention, Harris added.
“Birds, in general, take a little extra care — especially a grouse or woodcock which can have very thin skin,” he said. “You have to clean out all the fat and meat. We then do a shampoo and bone drying process on each one. Keeping all the features in through all that can be a challenge in itself.”
Notable trends
One growing trend in the industry is the increased interest in the European skull mount.
“Some may not have the money for a shoulder mount of a deer, so the skull mount is gaining popularity,” said Osman. “It involves the skull and antlers being cleaned and then, if desired, colored. We have our own hydro-dipping, and it is really popular as guys get skulls or really anything dipped in patterns such as camo or the American flag.”
Spellane has seen a variety of changes in the industry.
“There definitely has been an increase in women in the field of taxidermy, and an increased interest from the youth,” he said. “There is also an increased abundance of information on social media and the internet.”
That information, Harris admitted, has really transformed the industry.
“You look at mounts from 30 years ago, and they were building whole faces with clay and paper mache — some didn’t even look like the animal they were supposed to be,” he said. “Others, however, were done beautifully. Considering what they had to work with, the good ones obviously came from the hands of a masterful artist.”