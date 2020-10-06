Not only were we prohibited from entering hospitals for routine screening exams during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were afraid — no one wanted to expose themselves to the virus.
“Without question, not only were people hesitant but literally we were shut down and limited in our capacity to see patients,” said Diane Sholder, CRNP, UPMC’s Breast Health Center in Williamsport, speaking about the middle of March through early May. “Nationwide there were nearly 300,000 mammograms that weren’t done in that period. In our facility, we saw about a 94 percent reduction.”
When COVID restrictions first began, doctors at the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health, at Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, created a three-tiered priority plan: patients wanting routine screenings, patients with symptomatic issues and patients with newly diagnosed issues that needed attention regardless of the coronavirus situation.
“Patients were very open to that,” said John Turner MD, FACS, Medical Director of Cancer Services and Clinical Co-Manager of the Thrya M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. “They were aware of what was going on and didn’t want to risk their own health. But our cancer patients were very grateful we didn’t delay their care.”
“I think the important thing to remember is, screening exams are for patients who are asymptomatic, patients who come in for routine appointments and do not have symptoms,” said Rosemary Leeming, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Geisinger Medical Center. “We never stopped doing what we call diagnostic studies where, ‘I found a lump, I need to come in to get checked.’”
Now, with more knowledge and mitigation guidelines, medical facilities are returning to normal. Not surprisingly, with routine mammogram screenings moving along again, breast cancer diagnoses are up. The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health had 14 in a two-week period, Turner said. However, doctors are finding the same mix of cancer stages as usual, indicating the delay in being able to diagnose the cases doesn’t seem to have allowed them to reach a higher stage than they would have if caught sooner.
“Even with a known diagnosis you have months, not weeks, to intervene,” Turner said. “In delays of out to three months we know there is no change in outcome, which is the recurrence rate and survival.”
In fact, he said, it is estimated that average breast cancer takes eight or nine years to be identified on imaging procedures, indicating it tends to be a fairly slow-growing type of cancer.
Patient safety during COVID
CDC guidance to increase safety despite the pandemic includes reducing the volume of patients in the waiting room, spreading out hours of operation and sanitizing reception counters and any surfaces people touch. Geisinger has mammogram patients change clothes in the examining room rather than a separate dressing room. The Thyra M. Humphreys Center provides patients with a plastic tote bag, allowing clothing to avoid touching dressing room surfaces.
“In all the months (since reopening to normal schedules), we’ve never been notified of a patient who was here who later tested positive for COVID,” Turner said. “It seems to be working.”
Early detection saves lives, reduces treatment
Doctors are happy to be resuming mammogram screenings. Early detection, without question, saves lives. And treatment, Sholder said.
“We know that the smaller the tumor, the less need for disfiguring surgery. It’s less advanced, and that requires less intense therapy,” she said. “The smaller the tumor translates to a decrease in recurrence and consequently, a higher cure rate.”
The five-year survival rate for stage one breast cancer can be almost 99 percent, and for other stages it’s above 90 percent.
“It really does hinge on early detection,” Sholder said, “when it’s confined to the breast and has not had the ability to spread.”
“Every week we see someone who missed a mammogram,” Turner said. “The truth is, when you have annual mammograms, you do find things earlier.”
The main reason for avoiding a mammogram is fear of a breast cancer diagnosis, said Kelly Lytle, RN, RN Coordinator, Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
“We really need to flip that,” she said. “It shouldn’t be about the fear of diagnosis. It should be, ‘I caught it early enough, when the survival rate of cancer is so great. I can conquer that challenge and just move on.’”
Mammograms should be as instinctive as deciding to eat healthier and go for a jog or a walk, Lytle said.
“I feel that some women don’t understand that with the mammogram, some things can be detected years before there are any cancer symptoms,” Lytle said.
Other misunderstandings can keep women from seeking mammograms. Case in point: Dr. Leeming had a patient say mammograms spread cancer.
“That is completely false. They do not spread cancer,” Leeming said, adding she was glad the patient asked about it. “I think a lot of patients just wouldn’t come in. I think it’s good to be able to talk about those things.”
Hearing about the positive outcomes with early detection helps women find the courage to schedule a mammogram.
“We see women going 10, 20, 30 years, and they don’t develop a recurrence, and that’s all due to early detection,” Sholder said.
