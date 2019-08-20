LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital offers a comprehensive team of professionals covering all areas of cancer survivorship including what defines a survivor and being able to manage areas of life impacted by cancer care including, diet, physical rehabilitation, the role palliative medicine can play in managing the disease, and what resources for survivorship are available at Evangelical.
As part of the SurviveWell program at Evangelical, a panel discussion focused on cancer survivorship will be held at Evangelical Community Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Apple Conference Rooms located at the rear of the O’Keefe Dining Room. Light refreshments will be offered at 5:30 p.m. with the talk starting at 6 p.m.
Time will be spent addressing the importance of support programs and resources available to help manage areas of life impacted by cancer care. Areas of interest include lymphedema, energy conservation, financial assistance, and American Cancer Society resources available to cancer patients and survivors.
The panel of experts from Evangelical includes: John Turner, MD, FACS, Medical Director of Cancer Services, Evangelical Community Hospital; Julie Albright, OTR/L, Clinical Coordinator of Inpatient Rehabilitation, Physical Therapy of Evangelical; and Michael Jason, financial counselor. Joining Evangelical staff on the panel are Liz Emerick, Program Manager-Mission Delivery, and Brooke Wise, Community Development Manager, American Cancer Society.
The panel discussion is an opportunity to speak to experts about the wide-range of medical and lifestyle concerns related to cancer and to tap into the resources that support survivorship before, during, and after treatment.
The event is open to the public. Registration is required and can be completed by calling 570-768-3200 or by visiting www.evanhospital.com.