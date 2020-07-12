At five years old, Jerry Conley received an early lesson in police brutality after his alcoholic father and uncle wrecked a vehicle.
“The police came, and my dad started fighting them. They kept calling for more reinforcements, and they beat my dad, at one point throwing him through the air while in handcuffs,” Conley remembered. “When we picked him up out of jail, his face was so beaten we couldn’t recognize him.”
Despite the experience, Conley, who lives outside of Mount Carmel, followed down his father’s self-destructive path.
“I grew up an alcoholic and on drugs, and the police were always the enemy because I was a criminal,” he said. “A teen challenge program helped turn me around, but it still took me a long time to think that police weren’t chasing me. I was the one always doing wrong, and it was just the mindset I learned over the early years of my life.”
Despite his negative history with law enforcement, Conley, now a pastor at Rock Full Gospel Church in Juniata County, is starting a new ministry developed to pray for and support police during these trying times.
The program, called “Operation Celebrate Blue Shield,” will kick off with a time of prayer at the sheriff station in Mifflintown on Saturday, July 25, at 1 p.m. This will be followed by similar stops by Conley and members of his congregation at police stations in Mount Carmel (8:30 a.m.), Kulpmont, Shamokin and eventually Sunbury (tentatively 11:30 a.m.) and Lewisburg (tentatively 1 p.m.) on Monday, July 27.
“This is not a protest in any way. There is no political leaning — this is simply a time of prayer over the officers for their physical and mental well-being during a trying time for everyone,” he said. “We plan to format the prayer to cover protection for officers and their families, strength and encouragement, integrity and wisdom, financial prosperity and both mental and physical health.”
Early support has been encouraging, he added.
“The police are hurting. Their families are hurting,” he said. “There are bad officers, but we can pray for their integrity when involved in high-tension situations, that they make good decisions. I know, as a pastor, what it is like to live in a fishbowl — you have to carry yourself a certain way in all aspects of life, and that can be difficult. Dealing with the mental and emotional baggage that comes from putting your life on the line every day can be difficult. It is hard to prepare for that. We will pray for God’s wisdom and guidance for every officer in the line of duty.”
Dave Miller, of Danville, was a police cadet in New York City when terrorists attacked on Sept. 11, and admits that despite all the training, police are never fully ready to handle life-threatening situations on a regular basis like many do while on the force.
“I really struggled after that day, and ultimately had to change careers shortly after,” he said. “In that line of work, you are always on high alert, always wondering if the next routine traffic stop will turn bad. It’s like post-traumatic stress, but you never really get to heal from it before you are out there again. This isn’t an excuse for recent events, but more a realization that law enforcement needs more help, not less. They need the tools necessary to mentally handle that lifestyle so when a crisis occurs, they react with the integrity people expect from those wearing the badge.”
Conley knows what it means to have support and guidance even when you are struggling to do the right thing.
“Christianity offered such a drastic change for me, but it didn’t happen overnight,” he said. “People prayed for me. They helped me through the process of where I needed to be. I just want to offer that for others.”
Conley admits there is definitely room for improvement across law enforcement.
“I have a black son-in-law, and he admits there are times he gets extra attention because of the color of his skin, but he also has told me that most of the issues he’s had with police were his own fault,” Conley said. “I know personally, I’d look at police as though they were the bullies when I was on the other side of this. Many old movies depicted them that way, and there was a lot of things they did to intimidate and take control of situations that — in most cases — is better today.”
Ultimately, he is hoping this ministry sparks a new way to look at the situation not just in the Valley, but well beyond.
“I hope it helps develop an organized effort to support and encourage and inspire officers to make the right decisions when it matters most,” he said. “So many people are hurting right now on both sides of the situation. Only God can provide the healing we need through His love. As Christians, it is our job to demonstrate that.”
For more information about Operation Celebrate Blue Shield, visit the Rock Full Gospel Church Facebook page.