Pastors look ahead to 'new normal' of church life

As local churches eye an eventual return to in-person services after unprecedented coronavirus-fueled adaptations to the traditional programming, a few pastors admit that there have been lessons learned during this time of change that will continue to influence how they lead their churches moving forward.
“Our new normal will be different than anything we have experienced before. The isolation has heightened our understanding of the needs of all of us,” said Arlie Davis, lead pastor of Christ Wesleyan Church based in Milton. “There are so many in our world who have some type of isolation, and I believe we are all thinking of better ways to reach one another as a result of experiencing it ourselves.”
Christ Wesleyan had been preparing for additional online services before the government restrictions, and Davis admits that he and his leadership team are discovering how incredibly vital they can be.
“We will continue to use this as an option in the future as it has connected many around the world, as well as locally,” he said. “We have more than doubled the usage of our website services and expanded to 68 countries! Our food pantry and benevolent support have touched lives in significant ways.”
The New Hope Bible Church, of Mifflinburg, has conducted a number of drive-in services since the governor-mandated virus restrictions have been implemented.
“This time has proven to me what things are actually ‘essential’ in the church,” said Pastor Jason Mitchell. “The seeker-friendly and pragmatic church movements place a premium on church entertainment. When push comes to shove, those things are not what sustains the life of a believer, but it is the eternal Word of God that makes a difference.
“Sadly, many churches are ashamed of the gospel and so they resort to all kinds of clever ways to get people in the door. We don’t want to just get people into the door of the church house, but we need to get them into the gates of heaven.”
Shannon D’Agostino, pastor of Calvary Wesleyan near Millersburg, admits that many in her congregation are anxiously looking forward to getting back in the doors of the church.
“That doesn’t mean that we believe the building is the church — we just miss the fellowship of being together. I miss preaching to a congregation — preaching to people in cars or online is just not the same,” she said. “I think all of this has taught us to interact more with each other. We took Palm Sunday and visited every single home in our congregation. I had never done anything like that before, and it was great to see so much in that experience.”
Many have enjoyed the drive-in alternative, so much so, that “when things to back to ‘normal,’ they want us to still consider doing a drive-in service once or twice a year,” D’Agostino said.
“Personally, I’ve learned that you can’t always have a plan, and sometimes church life has to happen week-to-week, moment-by-moment. I am beyond grateful for the understanding of our congregation and for their flowing with me. We’ve got a great team — which I’ve always known — but wow, they are really shining now!”
D’Agostino mentioned that she has drawn quite a bit of direction from her district superintendent’s wife, who texted pastors within the district the following heading into the coronavirus situation:
“Some things I have been observing from others’ trial and error. There is no need to be highly technical. Practice presence over perfection, authentic over performance. Find creative ways for people to engage and participate. Equip your congregation to be witnessing, discipling and serving their friends, neighbors and healthcare workers.”
Davis agreed — adding that there has been much to learn during this extraordinary time.
“I have always believed that stress and hardship only magnify what is already in place for our lives. For this reason, I believe the church, more than ever, needs to be more focused on our spiritual preparation to let our light shine, no matter what the experience,” he said. “We cannot let our emotions drive our lives, but we must let our mission be driven by God-focused purpose — the darker the circumstances, the brighter the light.
“Let your light shine.”