A personal care provider can steer patients through medical issues and empower them to make decisions that will work best for them.
Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin, medical director of primary care at Evangelical Community Hospital, grew up with two brothers, and their father was a coach. Sometimes he sees himself in a similar role with his patients. He makes suggestions, but ultimately it’s up to them to decide how to handle their medical care.
“I tell my patients, you don’t have to do what I say. I’m the coach, they’re the player,” said McGlaughlin, also a family physician at Family Medicine of Evangelical-Mifflinburg. “It doesn’t matter if they throw overhand or underhand. Just make the foul shot. That’s what we’re striving for.”
“Health care is tough,” said Thomas A. Hepner, Jr., MD, internal medicine at Geisinger Sunbury - Community Medicine. “It’s important for the patient to get established with someone they know they can trust and they know they can count on.”
Researching a medical condition on their own can help patients, as long as they search on reputable sites that offer practical guidance rather than inciting fear.
“I’m all for doing due diligence,” McGlaughlin said. “But unfortunately, some sites talk about zebras instead of average ponies. People get information and they think totally the worst scenario.”
He recommended mayoclinic.com as a reputable site.
“I care about patients and their personal health,” McGlaughlin said. “I want them to be as or more engaged than I am.”
“Primary care providers are the first line of healthcare,” Hepner said. “That’s where patients should start. We hear their stories, their problems, their issues.
“Just get set up with a primary care provider, someone you’re going to continue to follow up with. It’s all about relationships.”
