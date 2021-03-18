If words like “shutter speed” and “zoom lens” make your heart beat faster, you might fit right in with a group of people trying to improve their skill.
The Lewisburg Photography Club welcomes both amateurs and professionals from Lewisburg and surrounding towns to monthly gatherings to share their passion for photography and to help each other improve. The club’s next meeting is Wednesday, March 25 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. via Zoom. Non-members interested in attending should contact Dan Hyde at hyde@bucknell.edu.
“Members enjoy talking ‘camera’ with others who do not roll up their eyes and walk away when they speak,” quipped Hyde, chair of the club’s steering committee. “It’s fun to go on Photo Walks and Photo Tours with people who share the same interest in photography. It’s fun to try to stump the other members when we have Mystery Photo Challenges.”
Speakers have discussed topics like “History of Photography,” “How the Camera Compares to the Human Eye,” “Product Photography” and “Portrait Photography.” Club members sometimes share techniques or experiences that they have learned.
“One of my favorite speakers was Bob Haefner, who did a hands-on workshop on flash photography,” said Penny Patterson, steering committee member of the Lewisburg Photography Club.
“We encourage photographers of all skill levels to join the club, and part of our effort is to improve members’ skills,” Hyde said. “For example, we have photo critiques of members’ photos to help members grow in the art of photography. We share information freely, for example, on our website. We have workshops on the use of cameras, how to shoot better photos, and photo processing software such as Adobe Lightroom.”
“Anybody, no matter their level of photography skill, is encouraged to join,” Patterson agreed. “Whether you shoot with your phone or if you have fancy equipment, the photography club is welcoming to all who desire to learn more and want to share their photography.”
Pandemic shutdowns caused indoor meetings to be suspended last March, but in April the club initiated a Weekly Photo Challenge on specific themes.
“At the start we chose themes that members could photograph inside their home, the first one being the Window View Challenge, where members had to shoot a view from a window in their home.” Adding that they are now in their 46th week, Hyde said, “Many members have said they really love the Weekly Challenges and they found them to be a helpful way to deal with the Quarantine.”
The Weekly Photo Challenge images can be found at www.lewisburgphotoclub.org/gallery.
“They are worth looking at, and some are very funny! Hyde said.
As coronavirus restrictions were lifted somewhat this summer, the club hosted Photo Walks, with face masks and social distancing, to places like Hufnagle Park, Soldiers’ Memorial Park, and the duck pond on Fairground Road. With drought conditions in the summer, they took advantage of extremely low river levels to explore the Susquehanna River bed.
“In October, we had Photo Tours to T&D Cats of the World and to three covered bridges in the area,” Hyde said. “In a Photo Tour, we hop in our cars and drive to a place or places to take photos.”
Club members share information/sightings via email as a way of staying engaged in the art of photography.
“For example, this week, one member spotted snow geese in a cornfield near Montandon, contacted me, and I shared the sighting with the club members,” Hyde said. “Several members were able to take photos of the snow geese (about 1,000).”
Belonging to the Lewisburg Photography Club during the unprecedented global pandemic helped ease the feeling of isolation.
“I think the Photo Club activities have relieved the boredom from our members being quarantined and provided them a chance for them to be creative,” Hyde said. “Several members did improve their macro-photography skills since they could shoot little things such as insects and flowers in their own backyards.”
The Lewisburg Photography Club has helped members like Patterson to hone skills while making new friends.
“I enjoy meeting new people and sharing artistic skills through photography,” Patterson said. “The club challenges and critiques have allowed me to learn and grow as a photographer.”
The club will continue monthly Zoom meetings as long as needed and will schedule outdoor Photo Walks and Photo Tours as the weather warms. Individuals can join the club by becoming a member of the Lewisburg Arts Council, for about $20 a year.
Not sure you’re ready to commit? Try a meeting for free.
“We have had a long-standing policy that anyone may attend one Photo Club meeting without being a Lewisburg Arts Council member just to see if they like it,” Hyde said. “This strategy has been effective in recruiting new members.”
For more information, contact Dan Hyde at hyde@bucknell.edu or www.lewisburgphotoclub.org.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com