With quarantine restrictions easing in the Susquehanna Valley, physical therapy offices are returning to more normal routines, with some extra safety measures added on.
Those safety measures were discussed with representatives from Phoenix Rehabilitation and Health Services, of Sunbury; Rehabilitation Services, Evangelical Community Hospital; Rehabilitation Services, Geisinger; and Rehabilitation Services, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region (Clinton, Tioga and Lycoming Counties).
“You’ll actually see things being wiped down after their use for the next person,” said Joe Wood, director of Therapy Operations at UPMC in the Susquehanna Region.
Some things patients can expect in all four facilities:
— Patients, staff and visitors must wear masks.
— Before arriving at the facility, patients will be screened for travel history, exposure to COVID-19, symptoms.
— Upon arrival, there will be temperature screenings for both patients and staff.
— Spaced-out appointments to allow for social distancing and/or extra space between chairs in waiting rooms.
— Limited number of visitors to decrease unnecessary foot traffic, although caretakers are usually allowed.
— Hand sanitizer available for patients and staff.
— Increased cleaning, wiping down anything a patient touches.
At the start of the quarantine, physical therapy offices focused on patients with immediate needs, weighing the risks and benefits of coming in for therapy or staying home, said Kara Rothermel, physical therapist, director of Rehabilitation Services at Evangelical Community Hospital.
“We had patients who had had surgery the week everything shut down,” she said. “We prioritized post-op surgical patients and patients with acute pain, trying to keep them safe and out of the Emergency Department.”
At Phoenix Rehabilitation and Health Services, of Sunbury, therapists are still focusing on the patients as the facility’s caseload steadily rises.
“We’re doing well,” said Caroline Opperman, physical therapy assistant and facility director at Phoenix. “I’m hopeful we can bring back a furloughed physical therapist soon. We’re still hands-on with the patients, still treating them the same.”
“When it came to patient care, safety came first,” said Christa Lucas, system director, Rehabilitation Services, Geisinger.
Sometimes, when determining a patient was better off staying home, therapists were able to keep in touch through telemedicine.
“Telemedicine became a really great attendance option for those who couldn’t leave their home,” Lucas said. “We had great success stories with it.”
Even though all the therapists agree physical therapy is a hands-on service, online video appointments worked especially well for follow-up visits and for instruction on exercises to be done at home.
Wood noted that using a face-to-face telemedicine appointment for a kick-off meeting at UPMC sometimes helped patients feel more comfortable deciding to then schedule a physical appointment. Like Lucas, he hopes insurance companies will continue to see telemedicine as an approved expense.
As counties transition through the state’s color-coded restriction phases of red, yellow and green, hospitals and primary care providers are able to treat more elective surgeries and procedures, which results in more physical therapy referrals.
Therapists at Phoenix Rehabilitation and Health Services saw 120 to 150 patients a week before the pandemic shutdown. They are steadily returning to more familiar numbers.
“We are picking up,” Opperman said. “We saw 12 new patients last week, as opposed to three or four (during the more strict quarantine phase).”
Patient volume at Rehabilitation Services at Evangelical Community Hospital had probably dropped to 25 to 50 percent of their pre-COVID numbers, Rothermel said, but it has been ramping up slowly.
“Obviously, patient safety had to be our Number One priority,” she said.
With two physical therapy clinics in Selinsgrove, for example, one is currently using two of their normal three-and-a-half fulltime therapist positions. As patient volume climbs, they will open their second Selinsgrove site to assure social distancing.
“We’ll do what we need to do to take care of our patients and keep them safe,” Rothermel said.
Since the return of elective surgeries and procedures, UPMC has been seeing between a five and 10 percent increase in their patient volume in the past few weeks.
“We’re happy to see the numbers continue to rise as we return to doing surgery in a safe and appropriate manner,” Wood said.
He emphasized that physical therapy offices offer the same level of attention to maintaining a safe, clean environment as do primary care offices.
“One thing about physical therapy services is that we’re downstream from surgical and primary care offices,” he said. “We are in a unique but comfortable position. We can follow the physicians’ offices’ leads because they are experiencing this before we are.”
Patients at Geisinger can still expect “topnotch care,” Lucas said.
“Overall, at Geisinger, it’s been unending communication and unending collaboration from the hospital side to the outpatient side,” she said. “And truly that’s what has made everything so successful. It’s been a pleasure collaborating with the whole team.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Send email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.