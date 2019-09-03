Knee injury prevention program slated
LEWISBURG — Physical Therapy of Evangelical in partnership with The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, is holding a six-week anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury prevention training on Mondays, Sept. 30 through Nov. 4, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. There is a one-time fee of $90 per participant.
ACL injuries are common in young athletes. The program is targeted for healthy athletes in grades 7-12 and designed for current athletes and athletes who plan to participate in organized sports.
The ACL injury prevention training will improve flexibility, strength, balance, agility, and body awareness to improve the alignment of the knee and ankle. Each week will build upon basic elements to improve alignment and movement patterns that will carryover in sport specific training. Prevention programs have resulted in a 52 percent reduction in ACL injuries for females and 85 percent reduction in males.
For more information or to register, call 570-556-4191 or visit www.MillerCenterLewisburg.com, select “other programs” under sports.
UPMC offers free hernia screenings
SUNBURY — UPMC Susquehanna will offer free hernia screenings on Monday, Sept. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, 350 N. 11th St., third floor, Suite A, Sunbury.
Ideal candidates for this screening are those who are experiencing swelling, a bulge, or pain in the abdomen, pelvis, or groin area; pain or discomfort when coughing or lifting; weakness, pressure, or a feeling of heaviness in the abdomen; or acid reflux, chest pain, or difficulty swallowing.
During the screenings, providers will examine patients and discuss diagnosis and treatment options.
Screenings are available by appointment only and space is limited.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-877-883-4791.
Doctors donate $5K for Valley vision project
Eight Family Practice Center physicians donated a total of $5,000 to support Local Vision, a project of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. They are the grand sponsors for this year’s “It Takes a Village” event, a luncheon, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Isabella’s Restaurant in Selinsgrove.
The Local Vision project supports people who work hard but have trouble making ends meet. Typically, the people supported by Local Vision do not qualify for benefits of any sort, but they live paycheck to paycheck, and one unexpected bill is enough to create financial crises. Local Vision provides financial literacy programming and support for people struggling with debt, low-cost car loans (in partnership with Mifflinburg Bank & Trust) for people who need a car to obtain better employment, and emergency funds to help cover one bill due before the first paycheck on a new job.
Family Practice Center, PC, is a large group of primary care physicians in Central Pennsylvania with 39 office locations in 12 Pennsylvania counties. They offer a wide range of services including family medicine, pediatrics, counseling services, on-site labs and x-rays, and much more. Their providers have appointments available seven days a week, including early morning and evenings, with weekend Acute Care Clinics in Selinsgrove, Williamsport and Steelton. They serve patients of all ages and backgrounds, including those in under-served areas and rural settings.
“I have always known how much Family Practice Center cares about the community they serve. They often go the extra mile for their patients and for the community. They have been very generous with the community in the past, and I am deeply grateful for their support of Local Vision”, said Lois Passi, Local Vision chair.