How does this title sound? Sort of scary, huh? It should be.
Phytophthora root rot is one of the worst problems that you can have in your landscape. This disease kills plants and will wait in the soil for you to install a replacement then kill that one too. Phytophthora fungi in the past, were commonly called “water molds." They thrive in poorly drained locations and infect plants that do not enjoy the excessive moisture.
The root systems of woody plants are quite delicate; they require certain amounts of water and oxygen to thrive. If either of these elements is lacking, the fine feeder roots will begin to die. This in itself can cause the decline or death of a plant.
Drought conditions cause high mortality of fine feeder roots. The declining plant parts are attractive to opportunistic pathogens and infection may occur, depending on the vigor of the plant.
The phytophthora fungus needs water to move through the soil. Irrigation or rainfall that will eventually resume will create the vehicle necessary to move the disease to striking distance.
Most of the time this disease is found in poorly drained sites. Over the past few years, the number of phytophthora-infected plants in our area has been rising. We are still seeing the delayed effects from Phytophthora due to the extreme amount of rainfall we experienced in 2019. Some of the symptoms of phytophthora that your plants may exhibit are yellowing of the foliage, wilting of foliage, leaf drop, slowed growth, and limb dieback.
If your plant is experiencing any of these symptoms and you suspect root rot, dig carefully around the base of the plant and pull up a few roots for a closer inspection. The roots should be creamy white and tough to break. If the roots are brittle and brown or reddish-brown, you have a problem. In the latter stages of the infection, the reddish brown stain will move up into the stem of the plant, this destroys vascular tissues. Sometimes symptoms of the stem canker will be visible on the surface. This is usually a seam or sunken area that may be oozing dark fluid.
The more common woody plants that are infected with this disease are Azalea, Rhododendron, Yew, Boxwood, Cherry, Oak, and Arborvitae. The host range is large, so do not discount the likelihood of root rot on any plant without a thorough investigation.
There are many different kinds of diseases that infect plants in our area. Many symptoms of these diseases are somewhat similar. The importance of a correct diagnosis can not be overemphasized. The most accurate method is to submit samples to a plant clinic for testing.
Testing could prove to be a wise investment, especially if you’re planning on replacement or if there are adjacent plants that could be infected. It would be a serious waste of time and money to treat for something that you have not confirmed is there.
Prevention is the key to control.
Research the plants that you purchase to ensure that you put the right plant in the right place.
Keep your plants healthy by maintaining proper moisture and nutrients levels, improve drainage in areas that tend to stay wet, and keep the root collar of the plants clear of soil and mulch. Cultural treatments such as these will save you time and money in the long run.
Cody Kouneski is an Arborist Representative for Bartlett Tree Experts and is a ISA Certified Arborist. Email questions about your own trees and shrubs to ckouneski@bartlett.com or call 570-922-0113