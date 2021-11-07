Planning is underway to build a Hindu temple in Danville. Land has been secured at 649 Jerseytown Road for Shanti Mandir, which means temple of peace.
“I think the name is important because we will live in peace, which will be inclusive and not just for the Indian community,” said Dr. Anil Kotru, who is spearheading the project with Dr. Yatin Mehta. Both physicians work at Geisinger hospital.
Construction has not yet commenced on the 30 acre site. “We are in the process of acquiring permits. We are in the early phase. It is too early to call for an exact timeline,” said Mehta.
The temple is projected to cost $500,000 and will be approximately 3,000 square feet with an area for worship and a community room. “We were able to raise $22,000 for the temple, and it wasn’t just from Indians. There was participation from (many) cultures, which was heartwarming,” said Mehta.
The site has one crucial feature — a pond. “If you go back to India, temples are built near water. It has always been important to build temples near water. Luckily, we will preserve that part of the landscape. Most temples were built near water because — water evokes peace and water is the basis of human life,” said Kotru.
The temple will provide a much needed space to worship locally. “The closest temples are south of Harrisburg and in New Jersey. The idea is to create a place of worship and a community center to bring the local Hindu community together,” said Mehta who added there has been a steady growth of the South Asian community in the region. That is partially due to Geisinger’s employment of Indians.
Previous attempts to build a Hindu temple were not successful. ”Many people have tried to put this into practice, but the support was not enough,” said Kotru.
The temple will help educate young Indian Americans. Kotru said, “It is important for the younger generation that was born and bred in the United States. We want to make sure they can identify with that culture without losing their patriotism.” Mehta added, “They are American citizens and we want them to understand the culture their parents came from so they have a sense of belonging and understand the Hindu culture, in addition to living in this country.”
The two men stress that Shanti Mandir is also for those who do not practice Hinduism. “Everyone in the area is invited, and I think our country needs that,” said Kortru. “It is a community project by the community for the community,” said Mehta.
Future fundraising events will be held, but due to COVID precautions, nothing has been scheduled at this time. For information about upcoming events or to donate, visit shantimandirpa.com.