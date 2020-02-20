BLOOMSBURG — We’re all on the same journey. We might as well share some laughs and insights along the way.
“Everybody,” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, will be performed next Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Alvina Krause Theatre, in Bloomsburg.
The production is directed by Bloomsburg University Associate Professor David A. Miller.
“Everybody” features characters such as Love, Death and Friendship and takes the audience with the character Everybody as they journey through life’s greatest mystery — the meaning of living,” Miller said. “It is based on the 15th-century morality play ‘Everyman.’”
As described in a press release, “When ‘God’ (always referred to with air quotes) summons Death to fetch Everybody to give an account of their life, Everybody begins their frenetic journey to prepare for their ‘presentation’ and to enlist someone to go with them if at all possible, or at the very least help with the preparation.”
“At the start of the play, in full view of the audience, there is an on-stage lottery which determines which roles five of the actors will play,” Miller said. “This incredible ensemble of performers has pretty much memorized the entire script.”
The random drawing of different colored balls from a bingo cage determines who plays each role. The person who draws the yellow ball plays Everybody. Orange is Friendship; blue, Kinship; pink, Cousin and green, Stuff.
Rebecca Thomas, a junior, said finding out what role the actors will play has been fun during rehearsals, but finding out during the live performances will be a whole new experience.
“It’s very difficult,” she said about learning the different scripts. “What I try to do is differentiate between all the characters and all their different personalities.”
The attitudes of each character help her remember their lines.
The performance space includes the house of the theater, where the audience sits, Miller said, adding that to say more would give some of the show’s secrets away.
Thomas was equally evasive.
“It’s just going to be such a fun time and a unique experience,” she said. “Especially for the audience, because they might just be involved in something.”
With the different arrangements of who’s playing whom, Thomas has appreciated seeing how her colleagues bring out particular aspects of each character, keeping the story new and fresh.
“It will be different characters playing off of other different characters who might not have had the chance to play in that particular grouping,” she said.
“The play is smart, funny, and theatrical,” Miller said, “and, as one of the characters says, this play may be about death but it really teaches us more about life.”
This play has mature language and subject matter.