NORTHUMBERLAND — Dave Renn is in his 32nd year as the owner/operator of the Point Drive-In theater. In all those years, this is only the second year he has had to open the theater a little later in the season. The first time was four years ago, when he underwent bypass surgery that delayed the typical April opening. This year, it has been the COVID-19 shutdowns.
But this weekend, a week after Gov. Tom Wolf moved the region from the red to yellow phase for reopening, they are pressing forward, albeit into an uncertain future. They don’t know if a lot of people will come because they are excited about having something to do, or if few will come because they are still leery about the virus.
Already having lost five to six weeks, or 25-30 percent of their typical season, Renn said, “This will probably be one of the hardest years we’ve had. We operate on a very small profit margin to begin with.”
After more than 60 years of the drive-in’s existence, Renn is facing the very real possibility that “This could be what puts us out of business after all these years.”
However, he said, “We try to stay optimistic, and hope it all works for the best this year.”
“It’s going to be nice to open again,” he added.
Koebi Corcoran, of Northumberland, feels the same. She is a longtime employee of the drive-in. Several members of her family have worked there, as well, including her mom, stepdad, aunt, uncle and sister.
“I’ve been there for years, and it’s by far my favorite job,” Corcoran said. “I love my bosses, and they treat everyone like family.
“It’s also awesome to be part of something that isn’t around much anymore, since most drive-ins aren’t open anymore,” she added. “I was sure when or if we could open due to the shutdown, so it’s exciting that we will finally be opening back up this weekend!”
Renn hopes that it will offer individuals and families a chance to relax and get away for a time from this crazy world.
“(They) can come out, have a good time, and let some of the stress go by for a little bit,” he said.
As the drive-in opens, however, they are still implementing as many cautions as possible to keep patrons safe. And that means that “This year will be completely different than every other year that we’ve had,” Renn said.
To start, because the coronavirus has pushed film distributors to postpone their upcoming movie releases until later in the summer, the drive-in has decided to play beloved classic movies in the meantime.
The admission price will be $7 per person, for both adults and children; children 3 and under will remain free. In addition, since movie selections are being limited at the start of the season, season pass holders are being provided with free popcorn for the entire 2020 season.
The drive-in will be open Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day. After that, Sundays and Mondays will be added to the schedule. They have decided not to be open seven days a week, to better protect the health of their workers and families.
Concessions will also be handled differently. Renn explained that they changed some of their menu to replace items that typically require more hand contact. For example, prepackaged tortilla chips will be used for nachos, vs. bulk quantities. They are also giving patrons the option to, rather than stand in line at the concession stand, to mark their choices on a menu order sheet while in their car, then drop off at the front of the stand. Once their order is filled, they will be notified by a cellphone call.
This weekend, the movie schedule will begin with a double feature of “Trolls 2” and “Call of the Wild” on the first screen, and “Jurassic World” movie followed by “Mean Girls” on the third screen. The second screen, which is undergoing some repair, is expected to reopen soon.
Renn said in the coming weeks, patrons can enjoy classics such as “Jaws,” “The Wizard of Oz" and comedies like “The Goonies,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “National Lampoon’s Vacation”.
“There are hundreds that are really good that people would watch over and over again,” he said.
A lot of the lineup was chosen because of their lighthearted, comedic value.
“One thing that everybody likes to do is laugh,” Renn said, adding, “Everyone has enough drama in their life right now.”
It’s the “goofy stuff,” he said, that can allow people to “just take an hour and a half of your life and zone out for a little bit and be happy.”
The movies will be changed up about every one to two weeks, versus the three to four weeks that newer movies are typically shown. There is always a double feature, which begins at dusk.
Renn hopes that the movies will give families a chance to spend quality time together. However, they may need to remain isolated from others who may be visiting. Renn said patrons will need to remain in their cars to watch the films, but, “We are looking forward to the freedom to sit outside on lawn chairs.”
More information, including about special upcoming events, is available by visiting “Point Drive In” on Facebook, or by calling 570-275-9926. The drive-in is located at 3569 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.