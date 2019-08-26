For the last two decades, Don Casteline has been a faithful, familiar voice on WGRC, a contemporary Christian music radio station headquartered in Lewisburg.
Beginning Sept. 1, he will step down from his duties as Morning Show co-host and assistant manager to serve full-time with Keys Ministries, a local organization that partners with an overseas school of missions.
The school trains nationals from across Eurasia, equipping them to be church planters, missionaries, social workers and business leaders in their home countries, where persecution toward believers of Jesus is strong.
While he looks forward to where he is going, he is also looking back on where he’s been and the blessings he’s experienced through the radio station.
“It’s been special to develop many deeper relationships with WGRC listeners over the years,” Casteline said. “The Christian radio format allows us to connect as family. Many have shared their joys and struggles with me. Encouraging and praying with listeners has been a real highlight.”
Casteline said he has also enjoyed forming special bonds with coworkers over the years.
One of those coworkers is Morning Show co-host Dave Jones. Jones met Casteline in 2006, when he began hosting a youth program called “Get Real” on WGRC. He joined Casteline on the Morning Show in 2013.
“We have really become like brothers,” Jones said. “We spend three hours together each weekday morning before we spend them with anyone else. Over the last six and a half years, we have had lots of time to talk. That has been enjoyable.”
Jones, a pastor, said Casteline helped him learn how to transition from speaking on a stage to people he could see, to “being able to make ‘eye contact’ through a microphone.”
“I appreciate what I have learned from him and will miss the all-out fun that we have had with each other,” Jones said.
As WGRC continues to grow and revise its Morning Show, Jones said, “it will do so on a strong foundation that Don helped to build.”
Rob Kime, general manager of WGRC, describes Don as “a respected, dedicated worker and trustworthy leader.”
“But more than that,” he said, “he is a true professional with a servant’s heart. For over 20 years he has helped WGRC grow and change lives in central Pennsylvania — on air, in small groups or one-on-one. His desire and ability to share the good news of hope and joy of Jesus is always his main priority.”
Kime is confident that Casteline will fit well into his new role.
“Don’s heart for ministry and his valuable leadership will be a great blessing for Keys Ministry,” he said.
Casteline has been serving part-time as Keys’ executive director for the past five years.
“I am humbled and blessed to be a part of this exciting network of evangelical Christian ministry workers,” Casteline said, adding that he has already taken multiple overseas trips with Keys. He is looking forward to even more opportunities for travel and serving, while the majority of his responsibilities will be out of the organization’s home office in Liverpool.
Keys Ministries director of development, Paul Beech, said he came to know Casteline more than 20 years ago, when he and his wife served as WGRC volunteer coordinators. In 2012, Casteline and his wife Lora were part of a ministries mission trip that Beech led, and in 2014, Casteline joined the Keys board and began working part-time for the ministry.
Beech is excited to have Casteline serving the ministry full-time.
“Don is an answer to my prayers and the prayers of our U.S.A. and Eurasian outreach workers,” he said. “His area of giftedness is exactly what we need.”
Beech said Keys Ministry’s overseas training ministry has tripled in size over the past nine years, and they want to grow the ministry in order to involve more American churches and individuals.
Casteline began working at WGRC on March 23, 1998, as an afternoon news/sports anchor. Over the years he served in other departments, including operations management and as a morning news anchor. He became the host of the Morning Show in 2012.
He was drawn to radio during his high school days, especially intrigued by the play-by-play sports announcers in Baltimore. He graduated from Messiah College and Temple University with a degree in radio/television/film. He worked as a news and sports announcer in Philadelphia for several years.
His first full-time job in radio was at Milton Broadcasting in 1994.
One of his greatest memories is being on-air when the 9/11 attacks occurred.
“It was overwhelming but also satisfying to be part of a team that served our listeners with information and inspirational stories that day and in the days that followed,” he said.
He’ll miss writing and delivering news and sports updates, the “serious and fun conversation” in the studio, and WGRC’s mission to play “music that helps to turn our hearts to God,” he said.
“I’m grateful to everyone who has been a part of my journey in radio broadcasting,” he added. “It’s been fun, challenging, and has allowed me to grow in many ways.”
One big change for Casteline will be no longer having to set his alarm clock for 3:30 a.m. in order to head to work in time to host the radio station’s Morning Show.
However, he plans to continue serving WGRC in a part-time capacity, including announcing the high school football game of the week — a role he has enjoyed for the last 15 years.
Casteline said he and his wife Lora love living and being a part of the central Pennsylvania community and are looking forward to embracing this new chapter with Keys.
“This is another exciting step in the journey God has me on!” he said.